10 K-pop songs that will lift your spirits
BTS's Dynamite is a disco-infused anthem brimming with infectious energy and positivity, guaranteed to make you dance and smile
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Dynamite:
TWICE's Cheer Up is an upbeat pop gem with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, lifting your mood with its irresistible charm
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Cheer Up:
EXO's Power radiates with electrifying beats and empowering lyrics, igniting a sense of strength and resilience within listeners
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Power:
Red Velvet's Red Flavor bursts with vibrant melodies and refreshing vibes, evoking the joyous spirit of summertime bliss
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
BLACKPINK's Forever Young is an anthem of youth and freedom, with pulsating beats and anthemic choruses that celebrate living in the moment
BLACKPINK - Forever Young:
Image: YG Entertainment.
NCT U's Make A Wish is a feel-good track filled with dreams and aspirations, inspiring listeners to chase their desires with unwavering determination
NCT U - Make A Wish (Birthday Song):
Image: SM Entertainment.
GOT7's Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, reminding you that you're perfect just the way you are, uplifting your spirits with its affirmations
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY - Dalla Dalla:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's Dalla Dalla is an anthem of confidence and empowerment, urging you to embrace your uniqueness and shine bright, no matter what others say
Stray Kids' God's Menu exudes energy and excitement, fueling your passion and drive with its dynamic beats and electrifying performances
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
MAMAMOO's Starry Night envelops you in its dreamy melodies and soothing vocals, transporting you to a place of serenity and wonder
MAMAMOO - Starry Night:
Image: RBW Entertainment.