10 K-pop songs that will make you a K-pop fan
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA by BTS:
A vibrant and addictive song with an unforgettable melody that showcases BTS's global appeal and musical talent
A powerful anthem with fierce beats and stunning visuals that perfectly represent BLACKPINK's charisma
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
A smooth and sultry track with a catchy beat that highlights Red Velvet's unique style and vocal prowess
Image: SM Entertainment
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
An emotionally resonant song with a simple yet captivating melody that will tug at your heartstrings
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
An empowering debut track with a bold message and addictive chorus that showcases ITZY's confident vibe
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dreamy and uplifting song with enchanting vocals by Jungkook that will make you feel like you're floating on air
Euphoria by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bubbly and fun song with an infectious chorus that will instantly lift your spirits and get stuck in your head
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A clever and dynamic track with intricate choreography and impressive vocals that highlight SHINee's legendary status
Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
An emotionally charged song with heartfelt lyrics and a powerful chorus that will leave a lasting impression
Beautiful by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A poignant and comforting song with a beautiful melody that showcases BTS's ability to convey deep emotions through music
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC