Pujya Doss

JULY 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will make you a K-pop fan

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA by BTS:

A vibrant and addictive song with an unforgettable melody that showcases BTS's global appeal and musical talent

A powerful anthem with fierce beats and stunning visuals that perfectly represent BLACKPINK's charisma

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:

A smooth and sultry track with a catchy beat that highlights Red Velvet's unique style and vocal prowess

Image: SM Entertainment

Bad Boy by Red Velvet:

An emotionally resonant song with a simple yet captivating melody that will tug at your heartstrings

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON:

An empowering debut track with a bold message and addictive chorus that showcases ITZY's confident vibe

Dalla Dalla by ITZY:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dreamy and uplifting song with enchanting vocals by Jungkook that will make you feel like you're floating on air

Euphoria by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bubbly and fun song with an infectious chorus that will instantly lift your spirits and get stuck in your head

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A clever and dynamic track with intricate choreography and impressive vocals that highlight SHINee's legendary status

Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:

Image: SM Entertainment

An emotionally charged song with heartfelt lyrics and a powerful chorus that will leave a lasting impression

Beautiful by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

A poignant and comforting song with a beautiful melody that showcases BTS's ability to convey deep emotions through music

Spring Day by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

