10 K-Pop Songs That Will Make You Dance
BTS's Dynamite is a disco-infused anthem with infectious beats and groovy rhythms that compel you to dance along joyfully
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's How You Like That exudes fierce energy, featuring powerful choreography and a catchy beat that demands movement
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
PSY's Gangnam Style is a global sensation with its iconic horse-riding dance moves and addictive rhythm that get everyone on their feet
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY:
TWICE's Feel Special is an uplifting anthem with dynamic choreography and an irresistible melody that makes you want to dance with confidence
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby is a party starter with its catchy hooks and energetic beats, igniting dance floors with its explosive vibe
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom is an infectious track with addictive moves, featuring a lively chorus and upbeat tempo that keep you dancing non-stop
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's Cheer Up is a bubbly tune with playful choreography and catchy hooks that bring out the fun-loving dancer in everyone
TWICE's Fancy captivates with its sophisticated choreography and catchy beats, elevating dance floors with its trendy vibe and stylish moves
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Boombayah is a high-energy track with powerful rap verses and dynamic choreography that ignite excitement and make you move
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's Mic Drop is a bold and fierce anthem with electrifying beats and dynamic dance breaks that leave you captivated and ready to groove
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC