Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Songs That Will Make You Dance

BTS's Dynamite is a disco-infused anthem with infectious beats and groovy rhythms that compel you to dance along joyfully

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's How You Like That exudes fierce energy, featuring powerful choreography and a catchy beat that demands movement

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

PSY's Gangnam Style is a global sensation with its iconic horse-riding dance moves and addictive rhythm that get everyone on their feet

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

TWICE's Feel Special is an uplifting anthem with dynamic choreography and an irresistible melody that makes you want to dance with confidence

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby is a party starter with its catchy hooks and energetic beats, igniting dance floors with its explosive vibe

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom is an infectious track with addictive moves, featuring a lively chorus and upbeat tempo that keep you dancing non-stop

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up is a bubbly tune with playful choreography and catchy hooks that bring out the fun-loving dancer in everyone

TWICE's Fancy captivates with its sophisticated choreography and catchy beats, elevating dance floors with its trendy vibe and stylish moves

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Boombayah is a high-energy track with powerful rap verses and dynamic choreography that ignite excitement and make you move

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's Mic Drop is a bold and fierce anthem with electrifying beats and dynamic dance breaks that leave you captivated and ready to groove

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here