Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Will Make You Emotional

A melancholic masterpiece reflecting on longing and loss, Spring Day weaves emotional lyrics with BTS's harmonious vocals, creating a soul-stirring journey

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

The haunting beauty of Miracles in December captures the heart with EXO's emotive vocals, delivering a poignant tale of love and separation

Image:  SM Entertainment.

EXO - Miracles in December

IU's tender vocals and heartfelt lyrics in Through the Night create a serene atmosphere, exploring the innocence and vulnerability of love

Image:  Kakao M.

IU - Through the Night

A ballad that unveils the complexities of heartbreak, Taeyeon's Fine resonates with powerful vocals, conveying the raw emotions of moving on

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyeon - Fine

With a poignant narrative and haunting melody, Melted by AKMU addresses societal issues, evoking deep emotions through their soulful voices

Image:  YG Entertainment

AKMU - Melted

GOT7's You Are offers solace through its uplifting melody, delivering a comforting message about friendship and support amidst life's challenges

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

GOT7 - You Are

Starry Night by Mamamoo blends ethereal vocals with a dreamy melody, immersing listeners in the bittersweet emotions of a fading love

Image:  RBW

Mamamoo - Starry Night

SEVENTEEN's emotional ballad Smile Flower speaks of resilience in tough times, combining heartfelt lyrics with harmonious vocals for a touching listening experience

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN - Smile Flower

Taemin's Move is a sensuous masterpiece, evoking emotion through its sultry beats and the artist's captivating performance, making it an unforgettable journey into desire

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taemin - Move

The emotional rollercoaster of heartbreak unfolds in DAY6's Congratulations, where soulful vocals and poignant lyrics paint a vivid picture of love lost

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

DAY6 - Congratulations

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here