may 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Will Make You Feel Sentimental

Pujya Doss

A melancholic masterpiece reflecting on longing and loss, Spring Day weaves emotional lyrics with BTS's harmonious vocals, creating a soul-stirring journey

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

The haunting beauty of Miracles in December captures the heart with EXO's emotive vocals, delivering a poignant tale of love and separation

Image:  SM Entertainment.

EXO - Miracles in December

IU's tender vocals and heartfelt lyrics in Through the Night create a serene atmosphere, exploring the innocence and vulnerability of love

IU - Through the Night

Image:  Kakao M.

A ballad that unveils the complexities of heartbreak, Taeyeon's Fine resonates with powerful vocals, conveying the raw emotions of moving on

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon - Fine

With a poignant narrative and haunting melody, Melted by AKMU addresses societal issues, evoking deep emotions through their soulful voices

AKMU - Melted

Image:  YG Entertainment.

GOT7's You Are offers solace through its uplifting melody, delivering a comforting message about friendship and support amidst life's challenges

GOT7 - You Are

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Starry Night by Mamamoo blends ethereal vocals with a dreamy melody, immersing listeners in the bittersweet emotions of a fading love

Mamamoo - Starry Night

Image:  RBW.

SEVENTEEN's emotional ballad Smile Flower speaks of resilience in tough times, combining heartfelt lyrics with harmonious vocals for a touching listening experience

SEVENTEEN - Smile Flower

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Taemin's Move is a sensuous masterpiece, evoking emotion through its sultry beats and the artist's captivating performance, making it an unforgettable journey into desire

Taemin - Move

Image:  SM Entertainment.

The emotional rollercoaster of heartbreak unfolds in DAY6's Congratulations, where soulful vocals and poignant lyrics paint a vivid picture of love lost

DAY6 - Congratulations

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

