10 K-pop Songs That Will Make You Feel Sentimental
Pujya Doss
A melancholic masterpiece reflecting on longing and loss, Spring Day weaves emotional lyrics with BTS's harmonious vocals, creating a soul-stirring journey
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day
The haunting beauty of Miracles in December captures the heart with EXO's emotive vocals, delivering a poignant tale of love and separation
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Miracles in December
IU's tender vocals and heartfelt lyrics in Through the Night create a serene atmosphere, exploring the innocence and vulnerability of love
IU - Through the Night
Image: Kakao M.
A ballad that unveils the complexities of heartbreak, Taeyeon's Fine resonates with powerful vocals, conveying the raw emotions of moving on
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taeyeon - Fine
With a poignant narrative and haunting melody, Melted by AKMU addresses societal issues, evoking deep emotions through their soulful voices
AKMU - Melted
Image: YG Entertainment.
GOT7's You Are offers solace through its uplifting melody, delivering a comforting message about friendship and support amidst life's challenges
GOT7 - You Are
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Starry Night by Mamamoo blends ethereal vocals with a dreamy melody, immersing listeners in the bittersweet emotions of a fading love
Mamamoo - Starry Night
Image: RBW.
SEVENTEEN's emotional ballad Smile Flower speaks of resilience in tough times, combining heartfelt lyrics with harmonious vocals for a touching listening experience
SEVENTEEN - Smile Flower
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Taemin's Move is a sensuous masterpiece, evoking emotion through its sultry beats and the artist's captivating performance, making it an unforgettable journey into desire
Taemin - Move
Image: SM Entertainment.
The emotional rollercoaster of heartbreak unfolds in DAY6's Congratulations, where soulful vocals and poignant lyrics paint a vivid picture of love lost
DAY6 - Congratulations
Image: JYP Entertainment.