Pujya Doss

MARCH 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will make you forget the world 

A soothing melody with heartfelt lyrics, embracing emotions of longing and nostalgia, transporting listeners to a serene realm

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

IU's soothing vocals and G-Dragon's rap blend harmoniously, painting a colorful canvas of self-discovery and contentment

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU feat. (G-Dragon): 

A gentle lullaby that envelops listeners in warmth, evoking tender emotions and offering solace during quiet moments of reflection

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

With its mellow vibes and heartfelt lyrics, it captures the essence of cherishing precious moments, providing solace and comfort

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Reflective lyrics and melodic tunes create a nostalgic atmosphere, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in memories of the past

You Were Beautiful by DAY6:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A euphoric anthem filled with uplifting beats and soaring vocals, igniting feelings of joy and serenity within the listener

Euphoria by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Catchy melodies and relatable lyrics tell a story of love and memories, transporting listeners to moments of shared happiness

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

IU's emotive vocals express vulnerability and introspection, offering listeners a glimpse into the depths of human emotions

Dear Name by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Reflective yet empowering, it embraces vulnerability and encourages resilience, providing a source of comfort and strength

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Rosé's soulful voice captures heartache and longing, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the emotions of love and loss

Gone by Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

