10 K-pop songs that will make you forget the world
A soothing melody with heartfelt lyrics, embracing emotions of longing and nostalgia, transporting listeners to a serene realm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
IU's soothing vocals and G-Dragon's rap blend harmoniously, painting a colorful canvas of self-discovery and contentment
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU feat. (G-Dragon):
A gentle lullaby that envelops listeners in warmth, evoking tender emotions and offering solace during quiet moments of reflection
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
With its mellow vibes and heartfelt lyrics, it captures the essence of cherishing precious moments, providing solace and comfort
Stay by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Reflective lyrics and melodic tunes create a nostalgic atmosphere, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in memories of the past
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A euphoric anthem filled with uplifting beats and soaring vocals, igniting feelings of joy and serenity within the listener
Euphoria by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Catchy melodies and relatable lyrics tell a story of love and memories, transporting listeners to moments of shared happiness
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
IU's emotive vocals express vulnerability and introspection, offering listeners a glimpse into the depths of human emotions
Dear Name by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Reflective yet empowering, it embraces vulnerability and encourages resilience, providing a source of comfort and strength
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Rosé's soulful voice captures heartache and longing, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the emotions of love and loss
Gone by Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment