Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will make you sing along

BTS's Dynamite is a feel-good anthem with catchy beats. Its uplifting lyrics and groovy rhythm make you want to dance along

Image: Big Hit Music

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a powerful track with an addictive chorus. Its fierce energy and memorable hook leave you craving more

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's Fancy is an upbeat song with infectious melodies. Its catchy chorus and playful vibe make it impossible not to sing along

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv is a catchy pop tune. Its charming lyrics and catchy hooks make it a favorite for singing along

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love is a fierce anthem. Its powerful beats and memorable chorus make it irresistible to sing along

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's TT is a fun and catchy song. Its playful lyrics and addictive melody will have you singing along in no time

TT by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's MIC Drop is a high-energy track. Its bold lyrics and infectious rhythm make it impossible not to join in and sing along

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

iKON's Love Scenario is a melodic hit. Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics make it a song that everyone wants to sing along to

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up is an uplifting anthem. Its catchy hooks and cheerful vibe make it perfect for singing along and spreading joy

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO's Monster is a powerful song. Its intense beats and memorable chorus make it a favorite for belting out and singing along

Monster by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here