10 K-pop songs that will make you sing along
BTS's Dynamite is a feel-good anthem with catchy beats. Its uplifting lyrics and groovy rhythm make you want to dance along
Image: Big Hit Music
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a powerful track with an addictive chorus. Its fierce energy and memorable hook leave you craving more
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's Fancy is an upbeat song with infectious melodies. Its catchy chorus and playful vibe make it impossible not to sing along
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Boy With Luv is a catchy pop tune. Its charming lyrics and catchy hooks make it a favorite for singing along
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love is a fierce anthem. Its powerful beats and memorable chorus make it irresistible to sing along
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's TT is a fun and catchy song. Its playful lyrics and addictive melody will have you singing along in no time
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's MIC Drop is a high-energy track. Its bold lyrics and infectious rhythm make it impossible not to join in and sing along
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
iKON's Love Scenario is a melodic hit. Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics make it a song that everyone wants to sing along to
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Cheer Up is an uplifting anthem. Its catchy hooks and cheerful vibe make it perfect for singing along and spreading joy
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's Monster is a powerful song. Its intense beats and memorable chorus make it a favorite for belting out and singing along
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment