Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Will Make You Want to Learn Korean 

BTS's Dope combines catchy beats and rapid-fire verses, igniting a desire to decipher their clever lyrics and immerse yourself in Korean culture

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dope: 

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU boasts catchy hooks and powerful rap verses, motivating language learners to master Korean to fully appreciate its fiery lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU:

TWICE's TT is an addictive blend of bubbly melodies and catchy chorus, inspiring listeners to decode its playful lyrics and delve into Korean language nuances

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - TT: 

EXO's Love Shot captivates with its smooth vocals and sultry beats, prompting language enthusiasts to delve into Korean to grasp its romantic sentiments

EXO - Love Shot: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Bad Boy oozes with attitude and style, enticing listeners to unravel its seductive lyrics and appreciate the richness of Korean expressions

Red Velvet - Bad Boy: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Say My Name is a dynamic fusion of powerful vocals and intense choreography, sparking a curiosity to decipher its bold Korean lyrics

ATEEZ - Say My Name: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ITZY - ICY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's ICY exudes confidence and empowerment, motivating language learners to decode its empowering lyrics and embrace the nuances of Korean language and culture

NCT 127's Cherry Bomb delivers explosive energy and fierce rap lines, compelling enthusiasts to explore Korean to grasp its electrifying message

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' God's Menu showcases dynamic rap verses and captivating visuals, inspiring listeners to dive into Korean to understand its powerful lyrics

Stray Kids - God's Menu: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, motivating language learners to learn Korean to fully appreciate its heartwarming lyrics

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

