10 K-pop Songs That Will Make You Want to Learn Korean
BTS's Dope combines catchy beats and rapid-fire verses, igniting a desire to decipher their clever lyrics and immerse yourself in Korean culture
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dope:
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU boasts catchy hooks and powerful rap verses, motivating language learners to master Korean to fully appreciate its fiery lyrics
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU:
TWICE's TT is an addictive blend of bubbly melodies and catchy chorus, inspiring listeners to decode its playful lyrics and delve into Korean language nuances
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - TT:
EXO's Love Shot captivates with its smooth vocals and sultry beats, prompting language enthusiasts to delve into Korean to grasp its romantic sentiments
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Bad Boy oozes with attitude and style, enticing listeners to unravel its seductive lyrics and appreciate the richness of Korean expressions
Red Velvet - Bad Boy:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Say My Name is a dynamic fusion of powerful vocals and intense choreography, sparking a curiosity to decipher its bold Korean lyrics
ATEEZ - Say My Name:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - ICY:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's ICY exudes confidence and empowerment, motivating language learners to decode its empowering lyrics and embrace the nuances of Korean language and culture
NCT 127's Cherry Bomb delivers explosive energy and fierce rap lines, compelling enthusiasts to explore Korean to grasp its electrifying message
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' God's Menu showcases dynamic rap verses and captivating visuals, inspiring listeners to dive into Korean to understand its powerful lyrics
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, motivating language learners to learn Korean to fully appreciate its heartwarming lyrics
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.