10 K-pop songs that will set your neighborhood on fire
An explosive anthem with high energy and powerful beats that will make everyone in the neighborhood get up and dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
This iconic party anthem with its infectious chorus and electrifying beats will have the whole block jumping
Image: YG Entertainment
Bang Bang Bang by BIGBANG:
A fierce and confident track with bold beats that will pump up the entire neighborhood
I Am the Best by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
An incredibly catchy song with a fun beat and lively choreography that will get everyone moving
Boom Boom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
An emotional yet powerful song with an energetic chorus and stunning choreography that captivates everyone
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A hard-hitting track with a bold sound and intense beats that will electrify the whole area
Cherry Bomb by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic and powerful song with an explosive chorus that commands attention and gets everyone hyped
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Warrior by B.A.P:
Image: TS Entertainment
A strong and aggressive track with a commanding beat that will energize the entire neighborhood
A fiery song with a killer beat and fierce lyrics that will have everyone turning up the volume
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A wild and intense track with a high-energy beat and bold lyrics that will set the whole neighborhood on fire
Crazy by 4MINUTE:
Image: Cube Entertainment