PUJYA DOSS

may 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will set your neighborhood on fire

An explosive anthem with high energy and powerful beats that will make everyone in the neighborhood get up and dance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

This iconic party anthem with its infectious chorus and electrifying beats will have the whole block jumping

Image: YG Entertainment

Bang Bang Bang by BIGBANG:

A fierce and confident track with bold beats that will pump up the entire neighborhood

I Am the Best by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment

An incredibly catchy song with a fun beat and lively choreography that will get everyone moving

Boom Boom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

An emotional yet powerful song with an energetic chorus and stunning choreography that captivates everyone

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A hard-hitting track with a bold sound and intense beats that will electrify the whole area

Cherry Bomb by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic and powerful song with an explosive chorus that commands attention and gets everyone hyped

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Warrior by B.A.P: 

Image: TS Entertainment

A strong and aggressive track with a commanding beat that will energize the entire neighborhood

A fiery song with a killer beat and fierce lyrics that will have everyone turning up the volume

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A wild and intense track with a high-energy beat and bold lyrics that will set the whole neighborhood on fire

Crazy by 4MINUTE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

