Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that you can use as your life's OST

A powerful anthem for overcoming obstacles and facing challenges head-on, igniting the fire within to conquer any adversity

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS

A bold declaration of self-love and empowerment, inspiring confidence to embrace individuality and break free from societal norms

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY

A nostalgic melody weaving through the highs and lows of life, encapsulating the beauty of memories and enduring love

Love Scenario by iKON

Image:  YG Entertainment

A poignant ballad symbolizing hope and resilience in the face of loss and longing, resonating with the journey of healing and growth

Spring Day by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A vibrant celebration of youth and joy, radiating with infectious energy and a carefree spirit, painting life in vivid hues

Fancy by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A seductive groove embodying the thrill of temptation and desire, evoking a sense of allure and mystery in life's unfolding chapters

The Eve by EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment

A fierce anthem of empowerment and liberation, empowering individuals to break free from toxic relationships and reclaim their strength

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

Image:  YG Entertainment

A plea for salvation and guidance, echoing the search for purpose and meaning amidst life's uncertainties, offering solace and reassurance

Save Me by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A sassy anthem of independence and self-assurance, exuding confidence and sassiness, empowering individuals to embrace their inner strength

Gashina by Sunmi

Image:  MakeUs Entertainment

A captivating melody celebrating personal growth and resilience, empowering individuals to write their own story of triumph and courage

Heroine by Sunmi

Image:  MakeUs Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here