10 K-pop songs that you can’t help but sing in the shower
PSY's catchy anthem, Gangnam Style, brings fun vibes to shower time with its infectious beat and iconic dance moves
Image: P Nation
Gangnam Style by PSY:
TWICE's bubbly hit, Cheer Up, lifts spirits in the shower with its upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics that make you want to sing along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
BTS's feel-good track, Dynamite, adds sparkle to shower sessions with its catchy chorus and uplifting message that keeps you humming throughout
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Fancy sets a stylish tone in the shower, with its addictive beat and catchy hooks that make you feel like a pop star
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's fierce anthem, DDU-DU DDU-DU, brings confidence to shower singing with its powerful rap verses and infectious chorus
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
iKON's heartwarming hit, Love Scenario, makes shower time sweeter with its memorable melody and relatable lyrics that resonate deeply
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's romantic tune, Boy With Luv, adds a touch of romance to shower serenades with its catchy hooks and charming vocals
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's energetic track, As If It's Your Last, brings zest to shower singing with its upbeat tempo and addictive chorus
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's emotional ballad, Spring Day, creates a reflective mood in the shower with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Girls' Generation's iconic hit, Gee, adds a nostalgic touch to shower routines with its catchy tune and timeless appeal
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment