Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that you can’t help but sing in the shower

PSY's catchy anthem, Gangnam Style, brings fun vibes to shower time with its infectious beat and iconic dance moves

Image: P Nation

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

TWICE's bubbly hit, Cheer Up, lifts spirits in the shower with its upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics that make you want to sing along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

BTS's feel-good track, Dynamite, adds sparkle to shower sessions with its catchy chorus and uplifting message that keeps you humming throughout

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Fancy sets a stylish tone in the shower, with its addictive beat and catchy hooks that make you feel like a pop star

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem, DDU-DU DDU-DU, brings confidence to shower singing with its powerful rap verses and infectious chorus

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

iKON's heartwarming hit, Love Scenario, makes shower time sweeter with its memorable melody and relatable lyrics that resonate deeply

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's romantic tune, Boy With Luv, adds a touch of romance to shower serenades with its catchy hooks and charming vocals

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's energetic track, As If It's Your Last, brings zest to shower singing with its upbeat tempo and addictive chorus

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's emotional ballad, Spring Day, creates a reflective mood in the shower with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Girls' Generation's iconic hit, Gee, adds a nostalgic touch to shower routines with its catchy tune and timeless appeal

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

