10 K-pop songs to be your workout partner
Explosive beats and fiery rap verses propel Mic Drop to epic heights, infusing your workout with BTS's dynamic energy and unstoppable confidence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Mic Drop:
BLACKPINK's fierce anthem commands attention with its powerful beats and bold attitude, driving you to push harder and conquer your workout goals
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love:
TWICE's addictive beats and electrifying chorus propel I Can't Stop Me to be your workout anthem, pushing you to go beyond your limits
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - I Can't Stop Me:
EXO's Monster is a powerhouse of intensity and attitude, fueling your workout with its edgy beats and captivating vocals, unleashing your inner beast
EXO - Monster:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Peek-A-Boo offers an exhilarating mix of playful vibes and energetic rhythms, making it the perfect companion to keep you moving during your workout
Red Velvet - Peek-A-Boo:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Wonderland is an adrenaline-fueled journey with heart-pounding beats and powerful choreography, inspiring you to push your limits and reach new heights
ATEEZ - Wonderland:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's empowering anthem Wannabe energizes your workout with its infectious beats and fierce attitude, motivating you to embrace your strength and confidence
NCT 127's Kick It is a high-octane track with intense beats and captivating energy, driving you to kick it up a notch and crush your workout
NCT 127 - Kick It:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' electrifying God's Menu serves up a feast of energy with its dynamic beats and powerful rap, pushing you to power through your workout
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's Hard Carry is an anthem of determination and resilience, propelling you forward with its infectious rhythm and empowering lyrics, ensuring you conquer your workout
GOT7 - Hard Carry:
Image: JYP Entertainment