10 K-pop songs to be your workout partner

Explosive beats and fiery rap verses propel Mic Drop to epic heights, infusing your workout with BTS's dynamic energy and unstoppable confidence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Mic Drop: 

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem commands attention with its powerful beats and bold attitude, driving you to push harder and conquer your workout goals

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love: 

TWICE's addictive beats and electrifying chorus propel I Can't Stop Me to be your workout anthem, pushing you to go beyond your limits

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - I Can't Stop Me: 

EXO's Monster is a powerhouse of intensity and attitude, fueling your workout with its edgy beats and captivating vocals, unleashing your inner beast

EXO - Monster: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Peek-A-Boo offers an exhilarating mix of playful vibes and energetic rhythms, making it the perfect companion to keep you moving during your workout

Red Velvet - Peek-A-Boo: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Wonderland is an adrenaline-fueled journey with heart-pounding beats and powerful choreography, inspiring you to push your limits and reach new heights

ATEEZ - Wonderland: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ITZY - Wannabe: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's empowering anthem Wannabe energizes your workout with its infectious beats and fierce attitude, motivating you to embrace your strength and confidence

NCT 127's Kick It is a high-octane track with intense beats and captivating energy, driving you to kick it up a notch and crush your workout

NCT 127 - Kick It: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' electrifying God's Menu serves up a feast of energy with its dynamic beats and powerful rap, pushing you to power through your workout

Stray Kids - God's Menu: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's Hard Carry is an anthem of determination and resilience, propelling you forward with its infectious rhythm and empowering lyrics, ensuring you conquer your workout

GOT7 - Hard Carry: 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

