Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to beat the summer heat

BLACKPINK's Ice Cream is a refreshing summer treat with catchy beats and sweet melodies, perfect for chilling out on hot days

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez: 

BTS's Dynamite is a vibrant summer anthem, radiating energy and positivity, guaranteed to lift your spirits and keep the summer vibes going

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a sizzling summer hit, with fiery beats and powerful vocals, setting the stage on fire

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

SF9's Summer Breeze is a cool and breezy track, capturing the essence of a refreshing summer day with its smooth melodies

Summer Breeze by SF9: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

Brave Girls' Rollin’ exudes summer vibes and carefree energy, transporting you to a sunny beach day, ideal for breezing through your tasks

Rollin’ by Brave Girls: 

Image: Warner Music Korea

UP10TION's Your Gravity is a breezy track with a catchy melody and summer vibes, perfect for relaxing by the beach or enjoying a sunny day

Your Gravity by UP10TION: 

Image: TOP Media

Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a fruity and fun summer anthem, bursting with vibrant colors and irresistible beats, making every day feel like a tropical getaway

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

ATEEZ's WAVE is an energetic summer bop, with waves of excitement and powerful rhythms, taking listeners on a thrilling ride

WAVE by ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

A breezy and upbeat track with tropical vibes, whisking you away to sunny shores and making every moment feel like a carefree island getaway

Island by WINNER: 

Image: YG Entertainment

f(x)'s Hot Summer is a classic summer anthem, with catchy beats and infectious energy, bringing the heat to any summer day

Hot Summer by f(x): 

Image: SM Entertainment

