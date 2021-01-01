Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Blast at Your Next Karaoke Night

This BLACKPINK powerhouse's solo single combines powerful vocals with shape-shifting production. Rosé's personal lyrics add depth

Image: YG Entertainment

On the Ground by Rosé:

A moombahton-infused track with dark dream-pop elements. It stood out and remained fresh throughout 2021

Image: Cube Entertainment

HWAA by (G)I-DLE: 

A rare blend of K-pop and country music. Wendy's mesmerizing vocals shine over an acoustic backdrop

Like Water by Wendy (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Effervescent bubblegum pop with quirky synths and TikTok-ready choreography. STAYC emerged as a leader in the next-gen K-pop scene

ASAP by STAYC: 

Image: High Up Entertainment

An anthem for pandemic anxieties. EPEX urges us to rise above consumerism and clout-chasing

Lock Down by EPEX: 

Image: C9 Entertainment

Folky duo AKMU's addictive melodies and refreshing harmonies make this acoustic gem a standout

Love Lee by AKMU: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Sweet synth-pop production, silky R&B, and hypnotic flow create an irresistible vibe

Candy by Jay Park & Zion.T: 

Image: H1GHR MUSIC

A global hit that blends disco-pop and positivity. BTS continues to dominate the charts

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

A retro-inspired track that unexpectedly soared in popularity. Brave Girls' comeback story touched hearts

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

An anthem for heartbreak, blending emotional vocals with a catchy chorus. BLACKPINK's signature style shines

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

