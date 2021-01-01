10 K-pop Songs to Blast at Your Next Karaoke Night
This BLACKPINK powerhouse's solo single combines powerful vocals with shape-shifting production. Rosé's personal lyrics add depth
Image: YG Entertainment
On the Ground by Rosé:
A moombahton-infused track with dark dream-pop elements. It stood out and remained fresh throughout 2021
Image: Cube Entertainment
HWAA by (G)I-DLE:
A rare blend of K-pop and country music. Wendy's mesmerizing vocals shine over an acoustic backdrop
Like Water by Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Effervescent bubblegum pop with quirky synths and TikTok-ready choreography. STAYC emerged as a leader in the next-gen K-pop scene
ASAP by STAYC:
Image: High Up Entertainment
An anthem for pandemic anxieties. EPEX urges us to rise above consumerism and clout-chasing
Lock Down by EPEX:
Image: C9 Entertainment
Folky duo AKMU's addictive melodies and refreshing harmonies make this acoustic gem a standout
Love Lee by AKMU:
Image: YG Entertainment
Sweet synth-pop production, silky R&B, and hypnotic flow create an irresistible vibe
Candy by Jay Park & Zion.T:
Image: H1GHR MUSIC
A global hit that blends disco-pop and positivity. BTS continues to dominate the charts
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
A retro-inspired track that unexpectedly soared in popularity. Brave Girls' comeback story touched hearts
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
An anthem for heartbreak, blending emotional vocals with a catchy chorus. BLACKPINK's signature style shines
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment