10 K-pop Songs to Blast While You're Procrastinating Work
Pujya Doss
TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
ITZY's bold track Not Shy encourages you to embrace your strengths and take your time, empowering you to procrastinate without guilt
Image: JYP Entertainment
Not Shy by ITZY:
BTS's catchy hit DNA brings an infectious energy to procrastination, keeping you entertained with its upbeat tempo and catchy hooks
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA by BTS:
BLACKPINK's powerful anthem How You Like That boosts your confidence while procrastinating, reminding you to take a break and enjoy yourself
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
Brave Girls' addictive song Rollin' sets a laid-back vibe for procrastination, its chill melody providing the perfect soundtrack for relaxation
Image: Brave Entertainment
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Sunmi's sassy track Gashina adds a playful touch to procrastination, its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm keeping you entertained while avoiding tasks
Gashina by Sunmi:
Image: ABYSS Company
Choerry's dreamy song Love Cherry Motion creates a whimsical atmosphere for procrastination, its ethereal melody allowing you to escape into fantasy
Image: Blockberry Creative
Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA):
ITZY's confident anthem Icy boosts your mood during procrastination, reminding you to stay cool and confident even when avoiding responsibilities
Icy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TREASURE's energetic track Boy brings a burst of energy to procrastination, its lively beat and catchy chorus keeping you engaged while putting off tasks
Boy by TREASURE:
Image: YG Entertainment
Stray Kids' upbeat song Get Cool adds a playful vibe to procrastination, its fun lyrics and catchy rhythm helping you unwind and have some fun
Get Cool by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment