may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Blast While You're Procrastinating Work

Pujya Doss

TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

ITZY's bold track Not Shy encourages you to embrace your strengths and take your time, empowering you to procrastinate without guilt

Image: JYP Entertainment

Not Shy by ITZY: 

BTS's catchy hit DNA brings an infectious energy to procrastination, keeping you entertained with its upbeat tempo and catchy hooks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA by BTS:

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem How You Like That boosts your confidence while procrastinating, reminding you to take a break and enjoy yourself

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Brave Girls' addictive song Rollin' sets a laid-back vibe for procrastination, its chill melody providing the perfect soundtrack for relaxation

Image: Brave Entertainment

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Sunmi's sassy track Gashina adds a playful touch to procrastination, its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm keeping you entertained while avoiding tasks

Gashina by Sunmi: 

Image: ABYSS Company

Choerry's dreamy song Love Cherry Motion creates a whimsical atmosphere for procrastination, its ethereal melody allowing you to escape into fantasy

Image: Blockberry Creative

Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA): 

ITZY's confident anthem Icy boosts your mood during procrastination, reminding you to stay cool and confident even when avoiding responsibilities

Icy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TREASURE's energetic track Boy brings a burst of energy to procrastination, its lively beat and catchy chorus keeping you engaged while putting off tasks

Boy by TREASURE: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Stray Kids' upbeat song Get Cool adds a playful vibe to procrastination, its fun lyrics and catchy rhythm helping you unwind and have some fun

Get Cool by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

