10 K-pop songs to calm your mind
This song is about feeling sad and lonely, but also finding hope and comfort. The vocals are beautiful and the melody is haunting, creating a truly calming and soothing atmosphere
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue & Grey by BTS V
This song is about finding comfort and peace in the middle of the night when the world is quiet and still. IU's vocals are soft and gentle, creating a truly soothing and relaxing experience
Image: EDAM Entertainment:
Through the Night by IU
This song is about saying goodbye to a loved one, but also finding hope and comfort in knowing that you will always be connected. The vocals are emotional and raw, creating a truly moving and unforgettable experience
Image: Stone Music Entertainment:
No Good In Good-bye by 2AM
This song is about feeling overwhelmed and anxious, but also finding the strength to keep going. The vocals are powerful and uplifting, creating a truly motivating and inspiring experience
Image: KQ Entertainment:
Out of Breath by Babylon feat. Suzy
This song is about letting go of your worries and stress and simply enjoying the moment. The vocals are dreamy and ethereal, creating a truly calming and relaxing experience
Image: SM Entertainment
Lights Out by EXO
This song is about finding comfort and peace in sleep. The vocals are soft and soothing, creating a truly relaxing and calming experience
Image: P NATION
Sleep by Heize
This song is about finding comfort and support in the arms of a loved one. The vocals are warm and embracing, creating a truly heartwarming and loving experience
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hug by Seventeen
This song is about daydreaming and escaping to a happier place. The vocals are upbeat and playful, creating a truly fun and carefree experience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Daydream by J-Hope
This song is about finding love and happiness in the unexpected. The vocals are soft and romantic, creating a truly heartwarming and loving experience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Serendipity by Jimin
This song is about finding comfort and healing in a special place. The vocals are warm and comforting, creating a truly healing and uplifting experience.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Magic Shop by BTS