Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 5, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to calm your mind

This song is about feeling sad and lonely, but also finding hope and comfort. The vocals are beautiful and the melody is haunting, creating a truly calming and soothing atmosphere

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue & Grey by BTS V

This song is about finding comfort and peace in the middle of the night when the world is quiet and still. IU's vocals are soft and gentle, creating a truly soothing and relaxing experience

Image: EDAM Entertainment:

Through the Night by IU 

This song is about saying goodbye to a loved one, but also finding hope and comfort in knowing that you will always be connected. The vocals are emotional and raw, creating a truly moving and unforgettable experience

Image: Stone Music Entertainment:

No Good In Good-bye by 2AM 

This song is about feeling overwhelmed and anxious, but also finding the strength to keep going. The vocals are powerful and uplifting, creating a truly motivating and inspiring experience

Image: KQ Entertainment:

Out of Breath by Babylon feat. Suzy 

This song is about letting go of your worries and stress and simply enjoying the moment. The vocals are dreamy and ethereal, creating a truly calming and relaxing experience

Image: SM Entertainment

Lights Out by EXO 

This song is about finding comfort and peace in sleep. The vocals are soft and soothing, creating a truly relaxing and calming experience

Image: P NATION

Sleep by Heize 

This song is about finding comfort and support in the arms of a loved one. The vocals are warm and embracing, creating a truly heartwarming and loving experience

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hug by Seventeen 

This song is about daydreaming and escaping to a happier place. The vocals are upbeat and playful, creating a truly fun and carefree experience

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Daydream by J-Hope

This song is about finding love and happiness in the unexpected. The vocals are soft and romantic, creating a truly heartwarming and loving experience

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Serendipity by Jimin 

This song is about finding comfort and healing in a special place. The vocals are warm and comforting, creating a truly healing and uplifting experience.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Magic Shop by BTS 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here