10 K-pop songs to dedicate to your BFF
NCT Dream's heartwarming track expresses the bond of friendship, promising to always be there like a missing puzzle piece
Image: SM Entertainment
Puzzle Piece - NCT Dream:
ONUES's soothing melody symbolizes the red thread of fate, connecting friends together through destiny
Image: RBW Entertainment
Red Thread - ONUES:
A.C.E's powerful anthem assures unwavering support and loyalty, standing by each other through thick and thin
Stand By You - A.C.E:
Image: Beat Interactive
ATEEZ's emotional ballad pledges to always keep promises made to a friend, offering comfort and reassurance in times of need
Promise - ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment
BTS's uplifting song celebrates the uniqueness of friendship, bringing out the best in each other
Best Of Me - BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyeon's comforting melody assures a friend that she's ready to listen and support them through any hardship
I’m All Ears - Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's catchy tune captures the fun and excitement of a girls' night out, perfect for celebrating friendship
Ladies Night - Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Zico and IU's duet celebrates the special connection between friends, likening them to soulmates who understand each other deeply
Soulmate - Zico ft. IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
GFRIEND's heartfelt track expresses gratitude for a friend who's always there, bringing joy and support into their life
My Buddy - GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music
BTOB's emotional ballad pays tribute to the enduring bond of friendship, promising to be there for each other no matter what
Friend - BTOB:
Image: Cube Entertainment