Pujya Doss

MARCH 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to dedicate to your BFF

NCT Dream's heartwarming track expresses the bond of friendship, promising to always be there like a missing puzzle piece

Image: SM Entertainment

Puzzle Piece - NCT Dream: 

ONUES's soothing melody symbolizes the red thread of fate, connecting friends together through destiny

Image: RBW Entertainment

Red Thread - ONUES: 

A.C.E's powerful anthem assures unwavering support and loyalty, standing by each other through thick and thin

Stand By You - A.C.E: 

Image: Beat Interactive

ATEEZ's emotional ballad pledges to always keep promises made to a friend, offering comfort and reassurance in times of need

Promise - ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

BTS's uplifting song celebrates the uniqueness of friendship, bringing out the best in each other

Best Of Me - BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyeon's comforting melody assures a friend that she's ready to listen and support them through any hardship

I’m All Ears - Taeyeon:

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's catchy tune captures the fun and excitement of a girls' night out, perfect for celebrating friendship

Ladies Night - Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Zico and IU's duet celebrates the special connection between friends, likening them to soulmates who understand each other deeply

Soulmate - Zico ft. IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

GFRIEND's heartfelt track expresses gratitude for a friend who's always there, bringing joy and support into their life

My Buddy - GFRIEND: 

Image: Source Music

BTOB's emotional ballad pays tribute to the enduring bond of friendship, promising to be there for each other no matter what

Friend - BTOB: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

