Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs
to die for

PSY's infectious and quirky anthem, Gangnam Style, revolutionized K-pop in 2012. Its catchy melody, humorous lyrics, and iconic horse-riding dance made it a global phenomenon.

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY 

2NE1's fierce anthem, I Am the Best, exudes boldness and empowerment. With powerful vocals and hard-hitting beats, it's a charismatic showcase of unapologetic style.

Image: YG Entertainment

I Am the Best by 2NE1 

BTS's disco-inspired hit, Dynamite, is a celebration of self-love. Its vibrant melody, positive lyrics, and infectious choreography have turned it into a global feel-good anthem.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS

Aespa's futuristic Next Level captivates with innovative genres and dynamic vocals. The virtual avatar concept, intricate choreography, and sonic diversity make it a mesmerizing masterpiece.

Image: SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa 

iKON's melancholic Love Scenario captures the essence of past love. With heartfelt lyrics and a soothing melody, it's a timeless addition to K-pop playlists.

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON 

Twice's adorable TT showcases their bubbly charm. Its infectious melody, playful lyrics, and cute dance moves have turned it into a global sensation.

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT by Twice 

BLACKPINK's confident anthem, DDU-DU DDU-DU, empowers with powerful vocals and a fierce attitude. It's a bold representation of female empowerment in K-pop.

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK 

Departing from BTS's usual style, Blood Sweat & Tears is a dark and sensual masterpiece. Its cinematic production, complex choreography, and introspective lyrics garner critical acclaim.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS

Red Velvet's vibrant Red Flavor celebrates individuality. Its infectious melody, quirky lyrics, and colorful music video make it a summertime anthem.

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet 

Pentagon's uplifting Shine is a message of hope. Its powerful vocals, soaring melody, and heartfelt lyrics have turned it into a fan-favorite anthem for perseverance.

Image: Cube Entertainment

Shine by Pentagon

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here