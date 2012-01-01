10 K-pop songs
to die for
PSY's infectious and quirky anthem, Gangnam Style, revolutionized K-pop in 2012. Its catchy melody, humorous lyrics, and iconic horse-riding dance made it a global phenomenon.
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY
2NE1's fierce anthem, I Am the Best, exudes boldness and empowerment. With powerful vocals and hard-hitting beats, it's a charismatic showcase of unapologetic style.
Image: YG Entertainment
I Am the Best by 2NE1
BTS's disco-inspired hit, Dynamite, is a celebration of self-love. Its vibrant melody, positive lyrics, and infectious choreography have turned it into a global feel-good anthem.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS
Aespa's futuristic Next Level captivates with innovative genres and dynamic vocals. The virtual avatar concept, intricate choreography, and sonic diversity make it a mesmerizing masterpiece.
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level by aespa
iKON's melancholic Love Scenario captures the essence of past love. With heartfelt lyrics and a soothing melody, it's a timeless addition to K-pop playlists.
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
Twice's adorable TT showcases their bubbly charm. Its infectious melody, playful lyrics, and cute dance moves have turned it into a global sensation.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TT by Twice
BLACKPINK's confident anthem, DDU-DU DDU-DU, empowers with powerful vocals and a fierce attitude. It's a bold representation of female empowerment in K-pop.
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK
Departing from BTS's usual style, Blood Sweat & Tears is a dark and sensual masterpiece. Its cinematic production, complex choreography, and introspective lyrics garner critical acclaim.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS
Red Velvet's vibrant Red Flavor celebrates individuality. Its infectious melody, quirky lyrics, and colorful music video make it a summertime anthem.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet
Pentagon's uplifting Shine is a message of hope. Its powerful vocals, soaring melody, and heartfelt lyrics have turned it into a fan-favorite anthem for perseverance.
Image: Cube Entertainment
Shine by Pentagon