Pujya Doss

june 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to get you in the mood for love

BTS's Spring Day is a poetic journey through longing and hope, with soulful melodies echoing cherished memories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

BLACKPINK's Stay is a tender ballad capturing love's vulnerability, inviting intimacy and connection

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Stay

TWICE's What is Love? explores romance whimsically, pondering love's essence with catchy hooks and playful lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - What is Love?

EXO's Universe is a soul-stirring anthem promising eternal devotion, enveloping listeners with emotional depth and soaring harmonies

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Universe

Red Velvet's One of These Nights evokes bittersweet nostalgia, weaving tales of longing and remembrance

Red Velvet - One of These Nights

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT U's Without You is a heartfelt confession resonating with poignant lyrics and stirring harmonies, capturing longing's essence

NCT U - Without You

Image: SM Entertainment

ITZY's DALLA DALLA celebrates self-love, inspiring listeners to embrace individuality and stand tall in love's challenges

ITZY - DALLA DALLA

Image: JYP Entertainment

ATEEZ's Promise expresses unwavering devotion through powerful vocals and emotive melodies deeply resonating with the heart

ATEEZ - Promise

Image: KQ Entertainment

GOT7's You Are is a tender declaration of affection, speaking volumes about comfort and joy in true love's embrace

GOT7 - You Are

Image: JYP Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry explores heartbreak's pain and healing through captivating melody, an emotional rollercoaster 

SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry

Image: Pledis Entertainment

