10 K-pop songs to get you in the mood for love
BTS's Spring Day is a poetic journey through longing and hope, with soulful melodies echoing cherished memories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day
BLACKPINK's Stay is a tender ballad capturing love's vulnerability, inviting intimacy and connection
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Stay
TWICE's What is Love? explores romance whimsically, pondering love's essence with catchy hooks and playful lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - What is Love?
EXO's Universe is a soul-stirring anthem promising eternal devotion, enveloping listeners with emotional depth and soaring harmonies
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Universe
Red Velvet's One of These Nights evokes bittersweet nostalgia, weaving tales of longing and remembrance
Red Velvet - One of These Nights
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT U's Without You is a heartfelt confession resonating with poignant lyrics and stirring harmonies, capturing longing's essence
NCT U - Without You
Image: SM Entertainment
ITZY's DALLA DALLA celebrates self-love, inspiring listeners to embrace individuality and stand tall in love's challenges
ITZY - DALLA DALLA
Image: JYP Entertainment
ATEEZ's Promise expresses unwavering devotion through powerful vocals and emotive melodies deeply resonating with the heart
ATEEZ - Promise
Image: KQ Entertainment
GOT7's You Are is a tender declaration of affection, speaking volumes about comfort and joy in true love's embrace
GOT7 - You Are
Image: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry explores heartbreak's pain and healing through captivating melody, an emotional rollercoaster
SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry
Image: Pledis Entertainment