10 K-pop Songs to Get You Through a Breakup
BTS's Spring Day soothes with its emotive melodies, offering solace and understanding during heartache, reminding you that better days will come
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day:
BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls captures the raw emotions of heartbreak, empowering you to embrace vulnerability and find strength amidst pain
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls:
EXO's Miracles in December resonates with its haunting vocals and poignant lyrics, offering solace and hope during the darkest moments of heartbreak
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Miracles in December:
TWICE's Feel Special uplifts with its empowering message, reminding you of your worth and importance, even in the aftermath of a breakup
TWICE - Feel Special:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet's One of These Nights encapsulates longing and nostalgia, guiding you through the bittersweet journey of healing after a breakup
Red Velvet - One of These Nights:
Image: SM Entertainment.
GOT7's Lullaby offers comfort and reassurance, soothing your soul during moments of heartbreak, reminding you that healing is a gentle process
GOT7 - Lullaby:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
IU - Through the Night:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU's Through the Night envelops you in its warmth and tenderness, offering solace and companionship during the lonely nights of heartbreak
AKMU's How People Move captures the complexities of emotions post-breakup, urging you to embrace change and find your rhythm again
AKMU - How People Move:
Image: YG Entertainment.
DAY6's Congratulations confronts heartbreak head-on, offering catharsis through its raw emotions and relatable lyrics, validating your pain and experiences
DAY6 - Congratulations:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Taeyeon's Rain encapsulates melancholy and reflection, providing a soundtrack for introspection and acceptance during the stormy days of heartbreak
Taeyeon - Rain:
Image: SM Entertainment.