10 K-pop songs to get you through lazy days
A comforting melody that wraps you in warmth, whispering tales of longing and hope, perfect for cozying up during lazy afternoons
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A dreamy escape into serenity, Jungkook's honeyed vocals and ethereal harmonies weave a tapestry of bliss, soothing the soul effortlessly
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Euphoria by BTS (Jungkook):
Gentle beats and reflective lyrics, J-Hope's soothing rap flows like raindrops on a windowpane, bringing calm to lazy days indoors
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Rain by BTS (J-Hope):
A catchy anthem of nostalgia and love, "Love Scenario" brings warmth and comfort on lazy days, its infectious melody uplifting spirits effortlessly
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: 143 Entertainment.
A gentle acoustic ballad that evokes cozy autumn days, IU's soothing vocals and nostalgic lyrics create a serene atmosphere perfect for lazy mornings
Autumn Morning by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
A soul-stirring ballad that resonates with introspection, BTS' emotive vocals and poignant lyrics create a soothing backdrop for lazy contemplation
Blue & Grey by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG.
A gentle reminder to pause and breathe, Lee Hi's soothing voice and tranquil melody offer solace on lazy days, calming the mind
A serene exploration of self-discovery, IU's soothing vocals and GD's introspective rap paint a tranquil portrait of personal growth, perfect for lazy introspection
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Mellow vibes and introspective verses, RM and Suga's smooth rap flows like a warm cup of coffee, comforting and invigorating on lazy mornings
Coffee by BTS (RM and Suga):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
A cheerful melody that brightens lazy days, DAY6's upbeat rhythms and heartfelt lyrics evoke feelings of warmth and affection, lifting spirits effortlessly
I Like You by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment.