Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to get you through lazy days

A comforting melody that wraps you in warmth, whispering tales of longing and hope, perfect for cozying up during lazy afternoons

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

A dreamy escape into serenity, Jungkook's honeyed vocals and ethereal harmonies weave a tapestry of bliss, soothing the soul effortlessly

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Euphoria by BTS (Jungkook): 

Gentle beats and reflective lyrics, J-Hope's soothing rap flows like raindrops on a windowpane, bringing calm to lazy days indoors

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Rain by BTS (J-Hope): 

A catchy anthem of nostalgia and love, "Love Scenario" brings warmth and comfort on lazy days, its infectious melody uplifting spirits effortlessly

Love Scenario by iKON:

Image: 143 Entertainment.

A gentle acoustic ballad that evokes cozy autumn days, IU's soothing vocals and nostalgic lyrics create a serene atmosphere perfect for lazy mornings

Autumn Morning by IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

A soul-stirring ballad that resonates with introspection, BTS' emotive vocals and poignant lyrics create a soothing backdrop for lazy contemplation

Blue & Grey by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Breathe by Lee Hi:

Image: AOMG.

A gentle reminder to pause and breathe, Lee Hi's soothing voice and tranquil melody offer solace on lazy days, calming the mind

A serene exploration of self-discovery, IU's soothing vocals and GD's introspective rap paint a tranquil portrait of personal growth, perfect for lazy introspection

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

Mellow vibes and introspective verses, RM and Suga's smooth rap flows like a warm cup of coffee, comforting and invigorating on lazy mornings

Coffee by BTS (RM and Suga): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

A cheerful melody that brightens lazy days, DAY6's upbeat rhythms and heartfelt lyrics evoke feelings of warmth and affection, lifting spirits effortlessly

I Like You by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

