10 K-pop songs to get you through the day
A comforting melody embracing longing and hope, Spring Day soothes the soul with BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Spring Day:
A vibrant anthem celebrating youth and freedom, Forever Young pulsates with BLACKPINK's infectious energy and catchy beats, igniting joy in every listener
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Forever Young:
TWICE's Feel Special radiates empowerment and self-love, with uplifting lyrics and a catchy melody that inspire confidence and resilience
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Feel Special:
EXO's Power is an electrifying anthem of strength and unity, with dynamic beats and powerful vocals that energize and uplift, making listeners feel invincible
EXO - Power:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Bursting with fruity vibes and infectious rhythm, Red Flavor by Red Velvet is a summer anthem that brings joy and energy with its vibrant sound
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Wave is an exhilarating surge of energy, with pulsating beats and dynamic choreography that transport listeners to the rhythm of the ocean
ATEEZ - Wave:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - Dalla Dalla:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Empowering and unapologetic, Dalla Dalla by ITZY celebrates self-confidence and individuality, with bold lyrics and a catchy beat that defy societal norms
NCT 127's Highway to Heaven is a euphoric journey of dreams and aspirations, with uplifting melodies and smooth vocals that lift spirits to new heights
NCT 127 - Highway to Heaven:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' My Pace is an anthem of self-discovery and determination, with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their individual journey
Stray Kids - My Pace:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
A message of self-love and acceptance, Just Right by GOT7 is a feel-good anthem with catchy hooks and heartwarming lyrics that remind listeners of their worth
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment