Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 K-pop songs to get you through the day 

A comforting melody embracing longing and hope, Spring Day soothes the soul with BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Spring Day: 

A vibrant anthem celebrating youth and freedom, Forever Young pulsates with BLACKPINK's infectious energy and catchy beats, igniting joy in every listener

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Forever Young: 

TWICE's Feel Special radiates empowerment and self-love, with uplifting lyrics and a catchy melody that inspire confidence and resilience

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Feel Special: 

EXO's Power is an electrifying anthem of strength and unity, with dynamic beats and powerful vocals that energize and uplift, making listeners feel invincible

EXO - Power: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Bursting with fruity vibes and infectious rhythm, Red Flavor by Red Velvet is a summer anthem that brings joy and energy with its vibrant sound

Red Velvet - Red Flavor: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Wave is an exhilarating surge of energy, with pulsating beats and dynamic choreography that transport listeners to the rhythm of the ocean

ATEEZ - Wave: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ITZY - Dalla Dalla: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Empowering and unapologetic, Dalla Dalla by ITZY celebrates self-confidence and individuality, with bold lyrics and a catchy beat that defy societal norms

NCT 127's Highway to Heaven is a euphoric journey of dreams and aspirations, with uplifting melodies and smooth vocals that lift spirits to new heights

NCT 127 - Highway to Heaven: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' My Pace is an anthem of self-discovery and determination, with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their individual journey

Stray Kids - My Pace: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

A message of self-love and acceptance, Just Right by GOT7 is a feel-good anthem with catchy hooks and heartwarming lyrics that remind listeners of their worth

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

