10 K-pop songs to go with your Snapchat stories
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A catchy and upbeat anthem perfect for showcasing your fun moments with friends, whether it's a party, road trip, or just hanging out
A sweet and playful track that captures the essence of summer, making it ideal for sharing your sunny day adventures
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez:
With its uplifting message of self-love and empowerment, this song complements moments of self-care, achievement, and celebrating your uniqueness
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
A sultry and seductive track that adds a touch of allure to your Snapchat stories, especially for showcasing your stylish and glamorous side
Image: SM Entertainment
Love Shot by EXO:
A bubbly and infectious tune that captures the excitement of new beginnings and joyful moments shared with loved ones, perfect for your Snapchat stories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
A fierce and empowering anthem that adds a dose of confidence and attitude to your Snapchat stories, especially during bold and adventurous moments
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
A chic and sophisticated track that elevates your Snapchat stories with its stylish vibes, perfect for showcasing your fashion-forward looks and glamorous outings
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A high-energy and powerful song that adds an extra kick to your Snapchat stories, especially during exciting and action-packed moments with your friends
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick It by NCT 127:
A vibrant and energetic track that perfectly captures the electrifying moments of youth and adventure, making it ideal for your lively and dynamic Snapchat stories
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bold and confident anthem that complements your fearless and outgoing personality, adding a burst of energy and excitement to your Snapchat stories
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment