april 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to go with your Snapchat stories

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A catchy and upbeat anthem perfect for showcasing your fun moments with friends, whether it's a party, road trip, or just hanging out

A sweet and playful track that captures the essence of summer, making it ideal for sharing your sunny day adventures

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez:

With its uplifting message of self-love and empowerment, this song complements moments of self-care, achievement, and celebrating your uniqueness

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

A sultry and seductive track that adds a touch of allure to your Snapchat stories, especially for showcasing your stylish and glamorous side

Image: SM Entertainment

Love Shot by EXO: 

A bubbly and infectious tune that captures the excitement of new beginnings and joyful moments shared with loved ones, perfect for your Snapchat stories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

A fierce and empowering anthem that adds a dose of confidence and attitude to your Snapchat stories, especially during bold and adventurous moments

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

A chic and sophisticated track that elevates your Snapchat stories with its stylish vibes, perfect for showcasing your fashion-forward looks and glamorous outings

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A high-energy and powerful song that adds an extra kick to your Snapchat stories, especially during exciting and action-packed moments with your friends

Image: SM Entertainment

Kick It by NCT 127: 

A vibrant and energetic track that perfectly captures the electrifying moments of youth and adventure, making it ideal for your lively and dynamic Snapchat stories

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bold and confident anthem that complements your fearless and outgoing personality, adding a burst of energy and excitement to your Snapchat stories

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

