Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to groove on

A classic dance anthem with addictive beats and iconic choreography that will have you moving and grooving in no time

Image: SM Entertainment

Sorry Sorry by Super Junior: 

A global sensation with an infectious dance craze, featuring catchy hooks and quirky moves that make it impossible not to dance along

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A stylish and energetic track with dynamic choreography and catchy hooks, perfect for showcasing your dance moves and getting your groove on

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A fierce and powerful song with intense choreography and a killer beat that will have you dancing with attitude and confidence

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A high-energy track with a bold and catchy chorus, featuring fierce choreography that will have you feeling like a K-pop superstar

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A vibrant and energetic song with intricate choreography and infectious energy, guaranteed to get you moving and grooving to the beat

 DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful and dynamic track with explosive choreography and an infectious rhythm that will have you dancing non-stop from start to finish

Boombayah by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

An electrifying anthem with intense choreography and an adrenaline-pumping beat that will have you dancing with passion and energy

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A legendary dance hit with iconic choreography and an infectious party vibe that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A fierce and powerful track with dynamic choreography and an addictive beat that will have you dancing with confidence and attitude

 Adios by EVERGLOW: 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here