10 K-pop songs to groove on
A classic dance anthem with addictive beats and iconic choreography that will have you moving and grooving in no time
Image: SM Entertainment
Sorry Sorry by Super Junior:
A global sensation with an infectious dance craze, featuring catchy hooks and quirky moves that make it impossible not to dance along
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: YG Entertainment
A stylish and energetic track with dynamic choreography and catchy hooks, perfect for showcasing your dance moves and getting your groove on
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fierce and powerful song with intense choreography and a killer beat that will have you dancing with attitude and confidence
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A high-energy track with a bold and catchy chorus, featuring fierce choreography that will have you feeling like a K-pop superstar
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A vibrant and energetic song with intricate choreography and infectious energy, guaranteed to get you moving and grooving to the beat
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful and dynamic track with explosive choreography and an infectious rhythm that will have you dancing non-stop from start to finish
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
An electrifying anthem with intense choreography and an adrenaline-pumping beat that will have you dancing with passion and energy
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A legendary dance hit with iconic choreography and an infectious party vibe that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
A fierce and powerful track with dynamic choreography and an addictive beat that will have you dancing with confidence and attitude
Adios by EVERGLOW:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment