Heading 3

april 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Help You Relax

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain by BTS: 

A soothing melody accompanied by calming rain sounds, BTS's vocals cascade gently, offering solace and tranquility

V's velvety voice soothes the soul, accompanied by melodic guitar strums, creating a serene atmosphere perfect for unwinding

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sweet Night by V (BTS): 

DEAN's mellow vocals blend seamlessly with the laid-back rhythm, evoking a dreamy ambiance that melts away stress

Image: Universal Music Korea

D (Half Moon) by DEAN ft. Gaeko: 

IU's comforting voice paired with G-Dragon's rap creates a nostalgic journey through memories, offering reassurance and acceptance

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

DAY6's heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies resonate with bittersweet emotions, providing comfort and understanding during moments of reflection

Image: JYP Entertainment

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

IU's emotive vocals accompanied by gentle piano chords convey a sense of longing and introspection, offering solace in times of loneliness

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Dear Name by IU: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's soulful harmonies and comforting lyrics envelop listeners in a warm embrace, reassuring them during moments of vulnerability

Hold Me Tight by BTS: 

IU's tender vocals and the delicate acoustic arrangement create an enchanting atmosphere, inviting listeners to find solace in the quiet of the night

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night by IU: 

Lee Hi's soothing voice and the gentle melody provide a sense of serenity, encouraging listeners to take a moment to breathe and find peace

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

DAY6's soft vocals and uplifting melody evoke a sense of warmth and contentment, reminding listeners to cherish the beauty in life's simple moments

Beautiful Feeling by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here