10 K-pop Songs to Help You Relax
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain by BTS:
A soothing melody accompanied by calming rain sounds, BTS's vocals cascade gently, offering solace and tranquility
V's velvety voice soothes the soul, accompanied by melodic guitar strums, creating a serene atmosphere perfect for unwinding
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sweet Night by V (BTS):
DEAN's mellow vocals blend seamlessly with the laid-back rhythm, evoking a dreamy ambiance that melts away stress
Image: Universal Music Korea
D (Half Moon) by DEAN ft. Gaeko:
IU's comforting voice paired with G-Dragon's rap creates a nostalgic journey through memories, offering reassurance and acceptance
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
DAY6's heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies resonate with bittersweet emotions, providing comfort and understanding during moments of reflection
Image: JYP Entertainment
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
IU's emotive vocals accompanied by gentle piano chords convey a sense of longing and introspection, offering solace in times of loneliness
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Dear Name by IU:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's soulful harmonies and comforting lyrics envelop listeners in a warm embrace, reassuring them during moments of vulnerability
Hold Me Tight by BTS:
IU's tender vocals and the delicate acoustic arrangement create an enchanting atmosphere, inviting listeners to find solace in the quiet of the night
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
Lee Hi's soothing voice and the gentle melody provide a sense of serenity, encouraging listeners to take a moment to breathe and find peace
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
Click Here
DAY6's soft vocals and uplifting melody evoke a sense of warmth and contentment, reminding listeners to cherish the beauty in life's simple moments
Beautiful Feeling by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment