august 22, 2024

10 K-pop Songs to Help You Through a Breakup

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A melancholic reflection on missing a loved one, BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics make this a soul-stirring ballad

Spring Day by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's heartfelt plea for love to endure, even in difficult times, is an emotional rollercoaster with powerful vocals and a memorable chorus 

Stay by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1's Lonely delves into the feeling of isolation after a breakup, combining poignant lyrics and a haunting melody to create a heart-wrenching anthem

Lonely by 2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

This acoustic gem by Park Won poignantly expresses the pain of a breakup, featuring raw vocals and a gentle melody 

All of My Life by Park Won

Image: Makeus Entertainment

Let Me In is a beautifully sad reflection on the end of a relationship, with their sweet voice conveying deep emotions

Let Me In by Cosmic Girls

Image: Starship Entertainment

Ailee's powerful vocals shine in Heaven, a song about longing for a lost love and hoping to reunite in the afterlife

Heaven by Ailee

Image: YMC Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Farewell expresses the pain of letting go with its emotional lyrics and her powerful vocals

Farewell by Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

Another emotional hit by 2NE1, It Hurts explores the anguish of a breakup with a melancholic melody and evocative lyrics

It Hurts by 2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

A soul-stirring track by BIGBANG, If You deals with the sorrow of a relationship's end, featuring emotional vocals and a haunting instrumental

If You by BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

Missing You is a sad song about looking back at a failed relationship, but it also has a note of hope in it

Missing You by BTOB

Image: Cube Entertainment

