Pujya Doss

MARCH 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Keep You Awake and Productive

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop by BTS: 

BTS's Mic Drop packs a punch with its energetic beat and powerful rap verses, injecting motivation and drive to conquer tasks

BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby energizes with its electrifying sound and catchy chorus, keeping you pumped up and focused on your goals

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

BLACKPINK's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du fuels productivity with its infectious rhythm and fierce vibes, urging you to tackle challenges with determination

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Fire ignites enthusiasm with its dynamic tempo and empowering lyrics, motivating you to unleash your full potential and seize the day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

DAY6's Shoot Me drives productivity with its upbeat melody and relatable lyrics, urging you to confront obstacles head-on and strive for success

Image: JYP Entertainment

Shoot Me by DAY6: 

GOT7's Hard Carry exudes energy with its intense beats and powerful vocals, empowering you to push through challenges and achieve greatness

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Not Today inspires resilience with its anthemic sound and motivating message, urging you to overcome setbacks and keep moving forward

Not Today by BTS: 

Stray Kids' My Pace encourages self-assurance with its bold lyrics and dynamic rhythm, empowering you to work at your own speed and excel

Image: JYP Entertainment

My Pace by Stray Kids: 

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry combines emotive vocals with an upbeat tempo, providing a boost of energy to stay focused and productive

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

BTS's Go Go infuses productivity with its catchy beat and playful vibe, reminding you to work hard while also enjoying life's moments

Go Go by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

