10 K-pop songs to listen on your birthday
Image: THE BLACK LABEL
Birthday by Somi:
iKON's B-Day exudes party vibes with its energetic rhythm and catchy chorus, creating a festive atmosphere that's perfect for birthday celebrations
Image: YG Entertainment
B-Day by iKON:
IU's Twenty-Three captures the essence of youthful excitement and self-discovery, making it a fitting soundtrack for entering a new chapter in life
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Twenty-Three by IU:
This lively track captures the excitement and joy of celebrating milestones, making it perfect for your birthday. With its upbeat melody and heartfelt lyrics, it's sure to uplift your spirits
Image: JYP Entertainment
Congratulations by DAY6:
NCT U's Make A Wish is a vibrant celebration of dreams and aspirations, filled with energy and optimism that's perfect for making birthday wishes
Image: SM Entertainment
Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U:
Rain's 30SEXY is a fun and empowering track that celebrates confidence and self-assurance, reminding you to embrace your age and feel fabulous on your birthday
Image: Rain Company
30SEXY by Rain:
Image: TS Entertainment
This lively song is perfect for birthday celebrations, with its catchy beat and uplifting lyrics that will make your special day even more memorable
Happy Birthday by B.A.P:
Stray Kids' Get Cool is a feel-good anthem that radiates positivity and happiness, encouraging you to let loose and enjoy every moment of your birthday
Image: JYP Entertainment
Get Cool by Stray Kids:
BTS's Butter is a smooth and catchy track that adds a touch of elegance to your birthday celebration, with its irresistible groove and charming lyrics
Butter by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's Kick It is a high-energy anthem that exudes confidence and empowerment, perfect for celebrating your birthday with style and attitude
Kick It by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment