Pujya Doss

april 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen on your birthday

Image: THE BLACK LABEL

Birthday by Somi: 

iKON's B-Day exudes party vibes with its energetic rhythm and catchy chorus, creating a festive atmosphere that's perfect for birthday celebrations

Image: YG Entertainment

B-Day by iKON: 

IU's Twenty-Three captures the essence of youthful excitement and self-discovery, making it a fitting soundtrack for entering a new chapter in life

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Twenty-Three by IU: 

This lively track captures the excitement and joy of celebrating milestones, making it perfect for your birthday. With its upbeat melody and heartfelt lyrics, it's sure to uplift your spirits

Image: JYP Entertainment

Congratulations by DAY6: 

NCT U's Make A Wish is a vibrant celebration of dreams and aspirations, filled with energy and optimism that's perfect for making birthday wishes

Image: SM Entertainment

Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U: 

Rain's 30SEXY is a fun and empowering track that celebrates confidence and self-assurance, reminding you to embrace your age and feel fabulous on your birthday

Image: Rain Company

30SEXY by Rain: 

Image: TS Entertainment

This lively song is perfect for birthday celebrations, with its catchy beat and uplifting lyrics that will make your special day even more memorable

Happy Birthday by B.A.P:

Stray Kids' Get Cool is a feel-good anthem that radiates positivity and happiness, encouraging you to let loose and enjoy every moment of your birthday

Image: JYP Entertainment

Get Cool by Stray Kids: 

BTS's Butter is a smooth and catchy track that adds a touch of elegance to your birthday celebration, with its irresistible groove and charming lyrics

Butter by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's Kick It is a high-energy anthem that exudes confidence and empowerment, perfect for celebrating your birthday with style and attitude

Kick It by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

