Pujya Doss

july 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen to on Loop

A mesmerizing track with catchy beats and enchanting vocals that make you want to hit repeat

Image: Starship Entertainment

Love Dive by IVE:

An infectious, upbeat song that brings joy and energy, perfect for continuous listening

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A powerful anthem with an addictive chorus that you can't get out of your head

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

This hauntingly beautiful song captivates with its unique melody and flawless harmonies

Psycho by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

A soothing and introspective song that feels like a warm hug every time you listen

Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon):

Image: EDAM Entertainment

An uplifting and dreamy track that leaves you feeling light and happy

Euphoria by BTS (Jungkook):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A vibrant and catchy song that makes you want to dance and sing along endlessly

Fancy by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sweet and melodic tune that's perfect for relaxing and getting lost in the music

All Night by ASTRO:

Image: Fantagio Music

An energetic and feel-good song that captures the spirit of adventure and fun

Wave by ATEEZ:

Image: KQ Entertainment

A simple yet deeply emotional song that resonates and stays with you long after it ends

Love Scenario by iKON:

Image: YG Entertainment

