10 K-pop songs to listen to on Loop
A mesmerizing track with catchy beats and enchanting vocals that make you want to hit repeat
Image: Starship Entertainment
Love Dive by IVE:
An infectious, upbeat song that brings joy and energy, perfect for continuous listening
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A powerful anthem with an addictive chorus that you can't get out of your head
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
This hauntingly beautiful song captivates with its unique melody and flawless harmonies
Psycho by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A soothing and introspective song that feels like a warm hug every time you listen
Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment
An uplifting and dreamy track that leaves you feeling light and happy
Euphoria by BTS (Jungkook):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A vibrant and catchy song that makes you want to dance and sing along endlessly
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sweet and melodic tune that's perfect for relaxing and getting lost in the music
All Night by ASTRO:
Image: Fantagio Music
An energetic and feel-good song that captures the spirit of adventure and fun
Wave by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment
A simple yet deeply emotional song that resonates and stays with you long after it ends
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment