10 K-pop Songs To Listen To When It Rains
A soothing melody that mirrors the pitter-patter of raindrops, offering comfort and reflection during rainy days
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain by BTS:
Mamamoo's soulful vocals blend seamlessly with the melancholic melody, capturing the introspective mood of a rainy day
Image: RBW
Rainy Season by Mamamoo:
Epik High's poignant lyrics and Younha's emotive vocals create a sense of shelter and warmth amidst the rain
Umbrella by Epik High (feat. Younha):
Image: YG Entertainment
IU's delicate voice paired with gentle instrumentals evoke the peaceful ambiance of rain falling outside your window
Raindrop by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Dreamcatcher's haunting vocals and atmospheric soundscapes perfectly capture the eerie yet mesmerizing essence of a rainy day
Rainy Day by Dreamcatcher:
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
BTOB's heartfelt ballad conveys the solitude and longing often felt on rainy days, offering solace through its emotive melody
Lonely Rain by BTOB:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Taeyeon's ethereal vocals and Seohyun's harmonies paint a vivid picture of love blossoming amidst the gentle rain
Rain by Kim Tae-yeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
Paul Kim's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics create a poignant atmosphere that resonates with the introspective mood of a rainy day
Rain by Paul Kim:
Image: Neuron Music
Super Junior's upbeat track infuses positivity and optimism into the rainy weather, turning showers into a catalyst for romance
Raining Spell for Love by Super Junior:
Image: SM Entertainment
The warm duet between Yang Da-il and Wendy brings a ray of sunshine to a rainy day, offering hope and comfort
One Summer by Yang Da-il and Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment