 Pujya Doss

may 2, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs To Listen To When It Rains

A soothing melody that mirrors the pitter-patter of raindrops, offering comfort and reflection during rainy days

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain by BTS: 

Mamamoo's soulful vocals blend seamlessly with the melancholic melody, capturing the introspective mood of a rainy day

Image: RBW

Rainy Season by Mamamoo: 

Epik High's poignant lyrics and Younha's emotive vocals create a sense of shelter and warmth amidst the rain

 Umbrella by Epik High (feat. Younha): 

Image: YG Entertainment

IU's delicate voice paired with gentle instrumentals evoke the peaceful ambiance of rain falling outside your window

 Raindrop by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Dreamcatcher's haunting vocals and atmospheric soundscapes perfectly capture the eerie yet mesmerizing essence of a rainy day

Rainy Day by Dreamcatcher: 

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

BTOB's heartfelt ballad conveys the solitude and longing often felt on rainy days, offering solace through its emotive melody

 Lonely Rain by BTOB: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Taeyeon's ethereal vocals and Seohyun's harmonies paint a vivid picture of love blossoming amidst the gentle rain

Rain by Kim Tae-yeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Paul Kim's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics create a poignant atmosphere that resonates with the introspective mood of a rainy day

 Rain by Paul Kim: 

Image: Neuron Music

Super Junior's upbeat track infuses positivity and optimism into the rainy weather, turning showers into a catalyst for romance

 Raining Spell for Love by Super Junior: 

Image: SM Entertainment

The warm duet between Yang Da-il and Wendy brings a ray of sunshine to a rainy day, offering hope and comfort

 One Summer by Yang Da-il and Wendy (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

