Pujya Doss

june 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen to when it rains  Pt. 2

A soothing ballad with emotional vocals, capturing the essence of longing and heartbreak. Perfect for a reflective rainy day

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Rain by Taeyeon

Expressing feelings of loneliness, this R&B-influenced song features powerful vocals and a melancholic melody

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Lonely by 2NE1

A soulful track with poignant vocals, reflecting the emotional weight of heartache

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Crying by Sistar

A jazzy ballad expressing the pain of farewell. Emotional vocals and a beautiful melody create a contemplative mood

Image:  RBW.

Bad Bye by MAMAMOO

A beautiful duet conveying the regret of parting. The blend of Crush's soulful voice and Taeyeon's vocals creates a poignant atmosphere

Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon

Image:  P Nation.

A rock ballad addressing loneliness and the desire for companionship. Powerful vocals and emotional lyrics make it ideal for a rainy day

I Need Somebody by DAY6

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

A sentimental ballad expressing the pain of heartbreak, complemented by BTOB's emotive vocals

When It Rains by BTOB

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

A hip-hop ballad addressing unrequited love with a blend of rap and melodic elements. G-Dragon's emotional delivery enhances the rainy day vibe

That XX by G-Dragon

Image:  YG Entertainment.

V's velvety vocals and the haunting melody evoke a sense of longing, making it perfect for a contemplative rainy day

Singularity by BTS (V)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A sweet and mellow song expressing love and devotion. The harmonious vocals of EXO-CBX create a warm atmosphere for a rainy day

With You by EXO-CBX

Image:  SM Entertainment.

