Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Extra Sassy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

ITZY's empowering anthem celebrates uniqueness, igniting sass with its bold beats and fierce attitude, reminding you to embrace your confidence

Red Velvet exudes confidence and allure in Bad Boy, a sassy track with smooth vocals and a killer beat that demands attention

Image: SM Entertainment

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

BTS's electrifying track IDOL brims with energy and attitude, fueling your sass with its bold beats and unapologetic swagger, inviting you to embrace your uniqueness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL by BTS: 

BTS's electrifying track So What brims with energy and attitude, fueling your sass with its bold beats and unapologetic swagger

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

So What by BTS: 

TWICE's infectious hit Fancy exudes sass and confidence, with its catchy chorus and vibrant energy, urging you to embrace your inner diva

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

Red Velvet's playful song Umpah Umpah brings sass and charm, its catchy melody and cheeky lyrics setting the perfect tone for a confident strut

Image: SM Entertainment

Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet: 

Image: IST Entertainment

Apink's edgy track I'm So Sick oozes sass and attitude, with its bold sound and powerful vocals expressing confidence and independence

I'm So Sick by Apink: 

ITZY's empowering anthem WANNABE encourages self-expression and confidence, with its bold beats and sassy lyrics inspiring you to embrace your true self

Image: JYP Entertainment

WANNABE by ITZY: 

BTS's explosive track MIC Drop drips with attitude and swagger, empowering you to flaunt your confidence and sass with every beat

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

NCT U's bold anthem "Boss" exudes confidence and swagger, with its catchy beat and powerful rap verses, empowering you to own the room with attitude

Boss by NCT U: 

Image: SM Entertainment

