10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Extra Sassy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
ITZY's empowering anthem celebrates uniqueness, igniting sass with its bold beats and fierce attitude, reminding you to embrace your confidence
Red Velvet exudes confidence and allure in Bad Boy, a sassy track with smooth vocals and a killer beat that demands attention
Image: SM Entertainment
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
BTS's electrifying track IDOL brims with energy and attitude, fueling your sass with its bold beats and unapologetic swagger, inviting you to embrace your uniqueness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IDOL by BTS:
BTS's electrifying track So What brims with energy and attitude, fueling your sass with its bold beats and unapologetic swagger
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
So What by BTS:
TWICE's infectious hit Fancy exudes sass and confidence, with its catchy chorus and vibrant energy, urging you to embrace your inner diva
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
Red Velvet's playful song Umpah Umpah brings sass and charm, its catchy melody and cheeky lyrics setting the perfect tone for a confident strut
Image: SM Entertainment
Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet:
Image: IST Entertainment
Apink's edgy track I'm So Sick oozes sass and attitude, with its bold sound and powerful vocals expressing confidence and independence
I'm So Sick by Apink:
ITZY's empowering anthem WANNABE encourages self-expression and confidence, with its bold beats and sassy lyrics inspiring you to embrace your true self
Image: JYP Entertainment
WANNABE by ITZY:
BTS's explosive track MIC Drop drips with attitude and swagger, empowering you to flaunt your confidence and sass with every beat
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
NCT U's bold anthem "Boss" exudes confidence and swagger, with its catchy beat and powerful rap verses, empowering you to own the room with attitude
Boss by NCT U:
Image: SM Entertainment