10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Lovesick
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK:
BLACKPINK's emotive ballad Stay comforts a lovesick heart with its tender melody, providing solace and understanding in moments of longing
BTS's poignant track Spring Day expresses the ache of missing someone, resonating with lovesick souls through its heartfelt lyrics and gentle melody
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night offer solace to lovesick hearts, capturing the bittersweet essence of yearning and longing for a loved one
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
BTS's heartfelt song Let Me Know delves into the pain of unrequited love, echoing the emotions of lovesick individuals with its raw honesty
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Let Me Know by BTS:
BTOB's emotional ballad Missing You embodies the melancholy of longing for a lost love, resonating deeply with hearts that ache with lovesickness
Image: Cube Entertainment
Missing You by BTOB:
Jonghyun's soulful voice in Lonely captures the essence of loneliness and heartache, providing comfort and understanding to those experiencing lovesickness
Image: SM Entertainment
Lonely by Jonghyun (SHINee):
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyang's soulful ballad Eyes, Nose, Lips conveys the pain of heartbreak, striking a chord with lovesick souls through its emotional depth and sincerity
Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang:
Soyou and Baekhyun's duet Rain expresses the yearning and longing of lovesickness, evoking emotions with its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics
Image: SM Entertainment
Rain by Soyou & Baekhyun:
SEVENTEEN's emotional anthem Don't Wanna Cry captures the anguish of lovesickness, resonating with hearts that ache with the pain of unrequited love
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Click Here
Rosé's emotive solo Gone delves into the emptiness of lost love, offering solace to lovesick souls with its haunting melody and poignant lyrics
Gone by Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment