Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Lovesick

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

BLACKPINK's emotive ballad Stay comforts a lovesick heart with its tender melody, providing solace and understanding in moments of longing

BTS's poignant track Spring Day expresses the ache of missing someone, resonating with lovesick souls through its heartfelt lyrics and gentle melody

Spring Day by BTS: 

IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night offer solace to lovesick hearts, capturing the bittersweet essence of yearning and longing for a loved one

Through the Night by IU: 

BTS's heartfelt song Let Me Know delves into the pain of unrequited love, echoing the emotions of lovesick individuals with its raw honesty

Let Me Know by BTS: 

BTOB's emotional ballad Missing You embodies the melancholy of longing for a lost love, resonating deeply with hearts that ache with lovesickness

Missing You by BTOB: 

Jonghyun's soulful voice in Lonely captures the essence of loneliness and heartache, providing comfort and understanding to those experiencing lovesickness

Lonely by Jonghyun  (SHINee): 

Taeyang's soulful ballad Eyes, Nose, Lips conveys the pain of heartbreak, striking a chord with lovesick souls through its emotional depth and sincerity

Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang: 

Soyou and Baekhyun's duet Rain expresses the yearning and longing of lovesickness, evoking emotions with its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics

Rain by Soyou & Baekhyun: 

SEVENTEEN's emotional anthem Don't Wanna Cry captures the anguish of lovesickness, resonating with hearts that ache with the pain of unrequited love

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

Rosé's emotive solo Gone delves into the emptiness of lost love, offering solace to lovesick souls with its haunting melody and poignant lyrics

Gone by Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

