10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Nostalgic
Girls' Generation channels '80s disco vibes in Dancing Queen, a catchy anthem that pays homage to the era's vibrant dance culture
Image: SM Entertainment
Dancing Queen by Girls' Generation:
BTS infuses Boy With Luv with '80s pop elements, creating a feel-good track that celebrates youthful romance and exuberance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey):
EXO electrifies with Electric Kiss, a synth-pop gem inspired by '80s electronic sounds, radiating energy and excitement with every beat
Electric Kiss by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Tiffany Young's I Just Wanna Dance captures the essence of '80s synth-pop, delivering a retro-inspired anthem brimming with infectious rhythms and irresistible hooks
I Just Wanna Dance by Tiffany Young:
Image: SM Entertainment
SHINee's View channels '80s funk and disco vibes, blending smooth melodies and funky beats to create a captivating and dance-worthy track
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's Signal takes cues from '80s synth-pop, with pulsating beats and catchy hooks that create an otherworldly atmosphere, echoing the era's fascination with the unknown
Signal by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet's Bing Bing channels '80s retro-pop, with funky basslines and groovy melodies that invite listeners to embrace the carefree spirit of the era
Bing Bing by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Oh My! exudes '80s nostalgia with its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and summer fun
Oh My! by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
IU's Palette draws inspiration from '80s synth-pop, blending dreamy melodies and introspective lyrics to create a captivating journey of self-discovery
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry channels '80s power ballads, with sweeping orchestration and emotional vocals that resonate with listeners, capturing the essence of heartache and resilience
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: