 Pujya Doss

may 3, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Feeling Nostalgic

Girls' Generation channels '80s disco vibes in Dancing Queen, a catchy anthem that pays homage to the era's vibrant dance culture

Image: SM Entertainment

Dancing Queen by Girls' Generation: 

BTS infuses Boy With Luv with '80s pop elements, creating a feel-good track that celebrates youthful romance and exuberance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey): 

EXO electrifies with Electric Kiss, a synth-pop gem inspired by '80s electronic sounds, radiating energy and excitement with every beat

Electric Kiss by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Tiffany Young's I Just Wanna Dance captures the essence of '80s synth-pop, delivering a retro-inspired anthem brimming with infectious rhythms and irresistible hooks

I Just Wanna Dance by Tiffany Young: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SHINee's View channels '80s funk and disco vibes, blending smooth melodies and funky beats to create a captivating and dance-worthy track

 View by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's Signal takes cues from '80s synth-pop, with pulsating beats and catchy hooks that create an otherworldly atmosphere, echoing the era's fascination with the unknown

Signal by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet's Bing Bing channels '80s retro-pop, with funky basslines and groovy melodies that invite listeners to embrace the carefree spirit of the era

Bing Bing by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Oh My! exudes '80s nostalgia with its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and summer fun

Oh My! by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

IU's Palette draws inspiration from '80s synth-pop, blending dreamy melodies and introspective lyrics to create a captivating journey of self-discovery

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon): 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry channels '80s power ballads, with sweeping orchestration and emotional vocals that resonate with listeners, capturing the essence of heartache and resilience

Image: Pledis Entertainment

 Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

