Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Listen to When You're Procrastinating

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

TWICE's uplifting anthem Feel Special inspires self-love and confidence, perfect for boosting your mood while putting off tasks

ITZY's bold track Not Shy encourages you to embrace your strengths and take your time, empowering you to procrastinate without guilt

Image: JYP Entertainment

Not Shy by ITZY: 

BTS's catchy hit DNA brings an infectious energy to procrastination, keeping you entertained with its upbeat tempo and catchy hooks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem How You Like That boosts your confidence while procrastinating, reminding you to take a break and enjoy yourself

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Brave Girls' addictive song Rollin' sets a laid-back vibe for procrastination, its chill melody providing the perfect soundtrack for relaxation

Image: Brave Entertainment

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Sunmi's sassy track Gashina adds a playful touch to procrastination, its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm keeping you entertained while avoiding tasks

Image: ABYSS Company

Gashina by Sunmi: 

Image: Blockberry Creative

Choerry's dreamy song Love Cherry Motion creates a whimsical atmosphere for procrastination, its ethereal melody allowing you to escape into fantasy

Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA): 

ITZY's confident anthem Icy boosts your mood during procrastination, reminding you to stay cool and confident even when avoiding responsibilities

Image: JYP Entertainment

Icy by ITZY: 

TREASURE's energetic track Boy brings a burst of energy to procrastination, its lively beat and catchy chorus keeping you engaged while putting off tasks

Boy by TREASURE: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Stray Kids' upbeat song Get Cool adds a playful vibe to procrastination, its fun lyrics and catchy rhythm helping you unwind and have some fun

Get Cool by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

