Pujya Doss

MARCH 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen to while studying

BTS's Spring Day offers a calming melody perfect for studying. Its gentle rhythm and heartfelt lyrics create a serene ambiance, ideal for focused learning

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

IU's Through the Night is a soothing ballad for studying. With her comforting vocals and emotional depth, it fosters a tranquil atmosphere

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night by IU: 

DAY6's You Were Beautiful provides a melodic backdrop for studying. Its introspective lyrics and soothing harmonies encourage deep concentration

Image: JYP Entertainment

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

BTS's Euphoria is a dreamy track ideal for studying. Its ethereal soundscapes and uplifting melody inspire focus and creativity

Euphoria by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DAY6's Time of Our Life energizes study sessions. With its upbeat tempo and motivational lyrics, it infuses positivity and determination

Time of Our Life by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's Palette is a chill tune for studying. Its relaxed vibes and introspective lyrics create a soothing atmosphere, fostering productivity

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

I Need U by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's I Need U sets a contemplative mood for studying. Its emotional depth and haunting melody resonate with moments of reflection

BTS's Let Go offers a serene backdrop for studying. Its gentle harmonies and reflective tone promote relaxation and focus

Let Go by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MAMAMOO's Starry Night is a calming song for studying. With its mellow vibes and soothing vocals, it creates a peaceful ambiance

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

KARD's Don't Recall provides a laid-back atmosphere for studying. Its catchy rhythm and smooth vocals enhance concentration and productivity

Don't Recall by KARD: 

Image: DSP Media

