10 K-pop songs to listen to while studying
BTS's Spring Day offers a calming melody perfect for studying. Its gentle rhythm and heartfelt lyrics create a serene ambiance, ideal for focused learning
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
IU's Through the Night is a soothing ballad for studying. With her comforting vocals and emotional depth, it fosters a tranquil atmosphere
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
DAY6's You Were Beautiful provides a melodic backdrop for studying. Its introspective lyrics and soothing harmonies encourage deep concentration
Image: JYP Entertainment
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
BTS's Euphoria is a dreamy track ideal for studying. Its ethereal soundscapes and uplifting melody inspire focus and creativity
Euphoria by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DAY6's Time of Our Life energizes study sessions. With its upbeat tempo and motivational lyrics, it infuses positivity and determination
Time of Our Life by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
IU's Palette is a chill tune for studying. Its relaxed vibes and introspective lyrics create a soothing atmosphere, fostering productivity
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
I Need U by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's I Need U sets a contemplative mood for studying. Its emotional depth and haunting melody resonate with moments of reflection
BTS's Let Go offers a serene backdrop for studying. Its gentle harmonies and reflective tone promote relaxation and focus
Let Go by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MAMAMOO's Starry Night is a calming song for studying. With its mellow vibes and soothing vocals, it creates a peaceful ambiance
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
Click Here
KARD's Don't Recall provides a laid-back atmosphere for studying. Its catchy rhythm and smooth vocals enhance concentration and productivity
Don't Recall by KARD:
Image: DSP Media