Heading 3

april 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen while running errands at home

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

An upbeat anthem to energize your chores with its catchy melody and positive vibes, making even the most mundane tasks feel like a dance party

A powerful track with fierce beats and empowering lyrics, perfect for boosting motivation and confidence while tackling household tasks

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

This uplifting song reminds you of your worth and importance, infusing positivity into your daily routine and making chores feel like a celebration

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

A fun and playful track that adds a touch of sweetness to your chores, lifting your spirits and making mundane activities more enjoyable

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez: 

With its catchy hooks and infectious energy, this song brings joy and excitement to your tasks, turning even the most tedious chores into a dance break

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy with Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

A dynamic and empowering song that boosts your confidence and motivation, making it easier to tackle your to-do list with style and flair

Image: JYP Entertainment

FANCY by TWICE: 

This smooth and groovy track adds a touch of coolness to your chores, making them feel effortless and enjoyable as you glide through your tasks

Butter by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Its calming melody and heartfelt lyrics make it perfect for easing the stress of chores, transforming them into moments of reflection and tranquility

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

With its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, this song brings a sense of joy and optimism to your chores, keeping you motivated and productive

Love Scenario by iKON:

Image: YG Entertainment

A cheerful and uplifting track that brings a smile to your face and boosts your mood, making chores feel like a breeze as you sing along

CHEER UP by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here