10 K-pop songs to listen while running errands at home
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
An upbeat anthem to energize your chores with its catchy melody and positive vibes, making even the most mundane tasks feel like a dance party
A powerful track with fierce beats and empowering lyrics, perfect for boosting motivation and confidence while tackling household tasks
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
This uplifting song reminds you of your worth and importance, infusing positivity into your daily routine and making chores feel like a celebration
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
A fun and playful track that adds a touch of sweetness to your chores, lifting your spirits and making mundane activities more enjoyable
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez:
With its catchy hooks and infectious energy, this song brings joy and excitement to your tasks, turning even the most tedious chores into a dance break
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy with Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
A dynamic and empowering song that boosts your confidence and motivation, making it easier to tackle your to-do list with style and flair
Image: JYP Entertainment
FANCY by TWICE:
This smooth and groovy track adds a touch of coolness to your chores, making them feel effortless and enjoyable as you glide through your tasks
Butter by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Its calming melody and heartfelt lyrics make it perfect for easing the stress of chores, transforming them into moments of reflection and tranquility
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
With its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, this song brings a sense of joy and optimism to your chores, keeping you motivated and productive
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A cheerful and uplifting track that brings a smile to your face and boosts your mood, making chores feel like a breeze as you sing along
CHEER UP by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment