Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen with your friends

A high-energy anthem perfect for getting everyone pumped up and ready to have fun

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS:

A catchy and upbeat song that will have you and your friends dancing and singing along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

A powerful track with a bold beat that's great for hyping up any gathering

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A smooth and addictive song with an irresistible chorus that everyone will love

Love Shot by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

An uplifting song that brings a positive vibe, perfect for hanging out with friends

Energetic by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

A fun and lively track with catchy beats that will keep the energy high

Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A playful and infectious song that's perfect for light-hearted moments with friends

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:

Image: MLD Entertainment

Cherry Bomb by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and dynamic track that's great for making any hangout more exciting

An upbeat and cheerful song that will make everyone feel happy and carefree

Likey by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A celebratory anthem that will have everyone feeling empowered and ready to have a great time

Idol by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here