10 K-pop songs to listen with your friends
A high-energy anthem perfect for getting everyone pumped up and ready to have fun
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
A catchy and upbeat song that will have you and your friends dancing and singing along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
A powerful track with a bold beat that's great for hyping up any gathering
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A smooth and addictive song with an irresistible chorus that everyone will love
Love Shot by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
An uplifting song that brings a positive vibe, perfect for hanging out with friends
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A fun and lively track with catchy beats that will keep the energy high
Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A playful and infectious song that's perfect for light-hearted moments with friends
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
Cherry Bomb by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
A bold and dynamic track that's great for making any hangout more exciting
An upbeat and cheerful song that will make everyone feel happy and carefree
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A celebratory anthem that will have everyone feeling empowered and ready to have a great time
Idol by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC