10 K-pop songs to listen with your girl gang
A fierce and powerful anthem that boosts confidence and brings out your inner boss
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
A bubbly and vibrant track that gets everyone dancing and having fun together
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
A sweet and energetic song that adds a burst of fun to your hangout
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
An empowering anthem that celebrates individuality and self-love, perfect for sharing with friends
Wannabe by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sassy and bold track that celebrates confidence and style, perfect for a girl gang jam session
Hip by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW Entertainment
An iconic and empowering song that makes everyone feel like they can conquer the world
I AM THE BEST by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
A cheerful and catchy song that lifts spirits and brings joy to your group
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fun and playful track that gets everyone in a happy and dancey mood
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A catchy and energetic song that brings out the fun and excitement in any gathering
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
A high-energy and bold track that gets everyone hyped and ready to have a blast together
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment