Pujya Doss

july 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to listen with your girl gang

A fierce and powerful anthem that boosts confidence and brings out your inner boss

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

A bubbly and vibrant track that gets everyone dancing and having fun together

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE:

A sweet and energetic song that adds a burst of fun to your hangout

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

An empowering anthem that celebrates individuality and self-love, perfect for sharing with friends

Wannabe by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sassy and bold track that celebrates confidence and style, perfect for a girl gang jam session

Hip by MAMAMOO:

Image: RBW Entertainment

An iconic and empowering song that makes everyone feel like they can conquer the world

I AM THE BEST by 2NE1:

Image: YG Entertainment

A cheerful and catchy song that lifts spirits and brings joy to your group

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A fun and playful track that gets everyone in a happy and dancey mood

Likey by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A catchy and energetic song that brings out the fun and excitement in any gathering

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:

Image: MLD Entertainment

A high-energy and bold track that gets everyone hyped and ready to have a blast together

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

