10 K-pop songs to make you dance
An upbeat disco-pop track that gets everyone moving with its infectious rhythm and joyful vibes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
This vibrant anthem is perfect for hitting the dance floor, with its catchy beat and fun choreography
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
A high-energy song with irresistible hooks that will have you dancing in no time
As If It’s Your Last by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A smooth and sultry track with a groove that will make you sway to the rhythm
Love Shot by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A lively and energetic song that makes dancing feel effortless and fun
Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
This catchy song will have you bopping along with its playful beat and fun dance moves
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
A fierce and powerful track that boosts your confidence and makes you want to dance
I AM THE BEST by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
A bubbly and upbeat song that’s perfect for lifting spirits and getting everyone on their feet
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fun and bouncy track that encourages carefree dancing and having a good time
Go Go by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
A bold anthem with addictive beats and dynamic choreography that will make you want to dance along
Wannabe by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment