Pujya Doss

july 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to make you dance 

An upbeat disco-pop track that gets everyone moving with its infectious rhythm and joyful vibes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS:

This vibrant anthem is perfect for hitting the dance floor, with its catchy beat and fun choreography

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE:

A high-energy song with irresistible hooks that will have you dancing in no time

As If It’s Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A smooth and sultry track with a groove that will make you sway to the rhythm

Love Shot by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A lively and energetic song that makes dancing feel effortless and fun

Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This catchy song will have you bopping along with its playful beat and fun dance moves

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:

Image: MLD Entertainment

A fierce and powerful track that boosts your confidence and makes you want to dance

I AM THE BEST by 2NE1:

Image: YG Entertainment

A bubbly and upbeat song that’s perfect for lifting spirits and getting everyone on their feet

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A fun and bouncy track that encourages carefree dancing and having a good time

Go Go by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bold anthem with addictive beats and dynamic choreography that will make you want to dance along

Wannabe by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

