Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to make you feel like a badass

An empowering song that inspires resilience and strength, making you feel ready to take on anything

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS:

A powerful and fierce track that channels your inner warrior and boosts your confidence

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

An explosive anthem with high energy and bold lyrics that make you feel unstoppable

DOPE by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This intense and edgy song makes you feel bold and daring, ready to conquer the world

Crazy by 4MINUTE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A dynamic and hard-hitting track that pumps you up and makes you feel invincible

God’s Menu by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A catchy and confident song that encourages you to be yourself and embrace your uniqueness

Wannabe by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

With its dark and powerful vibe, this song makes you feel strong and fearless

Monster by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and electrifying track that fills you with energy and makes you feel unstoppable

Eclipse by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A smooth and stylish song that boosts your self-esteem and makes you feel effortlessly cool

Crazy Sexy Cool by ASTRO: 

Image: Fantagio

This fierce and addictive track empowers you and makes you feel like you can conquer anything

Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW: 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here