10 K-pop songs to make you feel like a badass
An empowering song that inspires resilience and strength, making you feel ready to take on anything
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
A powerful and fierce track that channels your inner warrior and boosts your confidence
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
An explosive anthem with high energy and bold lyrics that make you feel unstoppable
DOPE by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This intense and edgy song makes you feel bold and daring, ready to conquer the world
Crazy by 4MINUTE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A dynamic and hard-hitting track that pumps you up and makes you feel invincible
God’s Menu by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A catchy and confident song that encourages you to be yourself and embrace your uniqueness
Wannabe by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its dark and powerful vibe, this song makes you feel strong and fearless
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A bold and electrifying track that fills you with energy and makes you feel unstoppable
Eclipse by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A smooth and stylish song that boosts your self-esteem and makes you feel effortlessly cool
Crazy Sexy Cool by ASTRO:
Image: Fantagio
This fierce and addictive track empowers you and makes you feel like you can conquer anything
Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment