Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to make your mornings better 

BTS ignites mornings with FIRE. Its energetic beats and powerful rap invigorate, setting ablaze a dynamic start

Image: Big Hit Music

FIRE by BTS: 

SEVENTEEN's Clap resonates with morning energy. Its catchy melody and spirited rhythm inspire positivity, making mornings brighter

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Clap by SEVENTEEN: 

ATEEZ's The Real electrifies mornings. Its intense beats and commanding vocals awaken the senses, preparing for a day of adventure

The Real by ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

BLACKPINK's anthem Kill This Love charges mornings. With fierce vocals and bold beats, it empowers, readying for triumph

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Stray Kids serves up morning vibes with God’s Menu. Its dynamic tempo and fiery rap spice up the day

God’s Menu by Stray Kids:

Image: JYP Entertainment

THE BOYZ's Bloom Bloom blossoms in mornings. Its cheerful tune and lively rhythm bloom positivity, nurturing a vibrant start

Bloom Bloom by THE BOYZ: 

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment

TWICE's FANCY elevates mornings with its chic charm. Its catchy chorus and stylish flair add a touch of elegance to the day

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

MAMAMOO's HIP radiates morning coolness. Its sassy lyrics and funky beats groove through dawn, setting a trendy tone

HIP by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

LOONA's Paint The Town paints mornings with vibrancy. Its powerful vocals and dynamic beats ignite the day with passion

Paint The Town by LOONA: 

Image: Blockberry Creative

MONSTA X's BEASTMODE unleashes morning power. Its intense rhythm and fierce vocals awaken the beast within, ready to conquer

BEASTMODE by MONSTA X: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

