Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to make your mornings better

A soothing and uplifting song with heartfelt lyrics that gently wakes you up and starts your day on a positive note

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS:

A bright and energetic song that instantly lifts your mood and fills your morning with cheerfulness and energy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

A calming and reflective song with a catchy melody that sets a relaxed and happy tone for your morning

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

An upbeat and fun track that energizes you for the day ahead with its lively rhythm and playful lyrics

Power Up by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

A vibrant and catchy song with an infectious beat that makes you feel ready to take on the world

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A retro-inspired song with a refreshing beat that adds a touch of nostalgia and joy to your morning routine

I Feel You by Wonder Girls: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A smooth and groovy track that creates a relaxed and pleasant vibe, perfect for easing into the day

View by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Likey by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A bubbly and cheerful song that puts a smile on your face and makes you want to start the day with a dance

A dynamic and powerful song that boosts your energy levels and motivation right from the start of the day

Energetic by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

A sweet and light-hearted song that feels like a warm greeting, making your morning feel extra special

Good Morning Baby by APINK: 

Image: IST Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here