10 K-pop songs to make your mornings better
A soothing and uplifting song with heartfelt lyrics that gently wakes you up and starts your day on a positive note
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A bright and energetic song that instantly lifts your mood and fills your morning with cheerfulness and energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
A calming and reflective song with a catchy melody that sets a relaxed and happy tone for your morning
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
An upbeat and fun track that energizes you for the day ahead with its lively rhythm and playful lyrics
Power Up by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment.
A vibrant and catchy song with an infectious beat that makes you feel ready to take on the world
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A retro-inspired song with a refreshing beat that adds a touch of nostalgia and joy to your morning routine
I Feel You by Wonder Girls:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A smooth and groovy track that creates a relaxed and pleasant vibe, perfect for easing into the day
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A bubbly and cheerful song that puts a smile on your face and makes you want to start the day with a dance
A dynamic and powerful song that boosts your energy levels and motivation right from the start of the day
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
Click Here
A sweet and light-hearted song that feels like a warm greeting, making your morning feel extra special
Good Morning Baby by APINK:
Image: IST Entertainment