Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs to Pump Up Your Workout routine

MIC Drop unleashes explosive energy, fueling your workout with swagger and determination. Its powerful beats and fierce lyrics propel you to conquer challenges

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop (BTS): 

DDU-DU DDU-DU pulses with fierce confidence, empowering your workout with its infectious rhythm and bold attitude. Get ready to slay every rep

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU (BLACKPINK): 

Power electrifies your workout with its anthem of resilience and strength. Its dynamic beats and uplifting message inspire you to push past limits

Image: SM Entertainment

Power (EXO): 

Fancy energizes your workout with its catchy melody and sassy vibe. Let TWICE's infectious rhythm and confidence propel you to new fitness heights

Fancy (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Red Flavor bursts with vibrant energy, infusing your workout with summer vibes and irresistible beats. Let Red Velvet's groove ignite your fitness journey

Red Flavor (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

My Pace sets the tempo for your workout, urging you to find your rhythm and push forward with determination. Embrace the challenge and own your pace

My Pace (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fire (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire ignites your workout with its blazing tempo and fiery spirit. BTS's electrifying energy propels you to move with intensity and passion

Boombayah explodes with infectious beats and unstoppable energy, propelling your workout to the next level. Get ready to unleash your inner dynamite

Boombayah (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Kick It delivers a powerful punch to your workout routine, fueling your determination with its intense rhythm and fierce attitude. Get ready to kick it up a notch

Kick It (NCT 127): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Run Devil Run unleashes your inner warrior,   driving you to conquer your workout with its fierce melody and unstoppable energy

Run Devil Run (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment

