Pujya Doss

april 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to remind you of your girlfriend

A catchy melody narrating our love journey's ups and downs, a reminder of our shared memories and the bond we've built

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON

A heartfelt melody reflecting on missing you, reminiscent of our warm moments together, reminding me of your comforting presence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

An upbeat anthem celebrating our whirlwind of emotions, echoing your unique charm and the excitement you bring

Sweet Crazy Love by LOONA

Image: Blockberry Creative

IU's soothing voice echoing longing and devotion, reminding me of our deep connection and the comfort you provide

Through the Night by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A song about self-discovery and growth, reflecting on finding solace in your presence amidst life's changes

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A lively track symbolizing the joy of love, resonating with the happiness you bring into my life every day

Love Me Right by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

Dreamy and heartfelt, it symbolizes our tender moments, like whispers of love exchanged between us

Love Whisper by GFRIEND

Image: Source Music

A catchy tune capturing the excitement of falling in love anew each day, reflecting the rhythm of our joyful relationship

Heart Shaker by TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Enchanting and intimate, like our private sanctuary, where we share dreams and create memories together

Secret Garden by OH MY GIRL

Image: WM Entertainment

A playful and flirtatious track envisioning our future together, filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness

Fiancé by Mino

Image: YG Entertainment

