10 K-pop songs to save you from your metro buzz
A feel-good anthem with infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, guaranteed to lift your spirits and make your metro ride feel like a dance party
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
With its fierce beats and powerful vocals, this song will make you feel unstoppable, turning your commute into a runway strut
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
A melodic pop gem that reminds you of your worth, filling your metro ride with positivity and self-love
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment
Smooth vocals and addictive melodies create an irresistible vibe, making your metro journey feel like a romantic adventure
EXO - Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
A mesmerizing blend of sultry vocals and captivating beats, transporting you to a dreamy realm of mystery and allure
Red Velvet - Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
Empowering lyrics and catchy hooks make this song a confidence booster, turning your metro commute into a self-love celebration
GOT7 - Just Right
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bold and sassy, this anthem empowers you to embrace your uniqueness and strut through the metro with confidence and style
ITZY - ICY
Image: JYP Entertainment
A soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics create a cozy atmosphere, providing a calming escape from the hustle and bustle of the metro
IU - Blueming
Image: EDAM Entertainment
With its dynamic beats and powerful rap verses, this song energizes you, making your metro ride feel like an adrenaline-fueled adventure
NCT 127 - Kick It
Image: SM Entertainment
A tropical-infused bop with infectious rhythms and exhilarating energy, transporting you to a beach party paradise amidst the metro chaos
ATEEZ - Wave
Image: KQ Entertainment