Pujya Doss

april 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to save you from your metro buzz

A feel-good anthem with infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, guaranteed to lift your spirits and make your metro ride feel like a dance party

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

With its fierce beats and powerful vocals, this song will make you feel unstoppable, turning your commute into a runway strut

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

A melodic pop gem that reminds you of your worth, filling your metro ride with positivity and self-love

TWICE - Feel Special

Image: JYP Entertainment

Smooth vocals and addictive melodies create an irresistible vibe, making your metro journey feel like a romantic adventure

EXO - Love Shot

Image: SM Entertainment

A mesmerizing blend of sultry vocals and captivating beats, transporting you to a dreamy realm of mystery and allure

Red Velvet - Psycho

Image: SM Entertainment

Empowering lyrics and catchy hooks make this song a confidence booster, turning your metro commute into a self-love celebration

GOT7 - Just Right

Image: JYP Entertainment

Bold and sassy, this anthem empowers you to embrace your uniqueness and strut through the metro with confidence and style

ITZY - ICY

Image: JYP Entertainment

A soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics create a cozy atmosphere, providing a calming escape from the hustle and bustle of the metro

IU - Blueming

Image: EDAM Entertainment

With its dynamic beats and powerful rap verses, this song energizes you, making your metro ride feel like an adrenaline-fueled adventure

NCT 127 - Kick It

Image: SM Entertainment

A tropical-infused bop with infectious rhythms and exhilarating energy, transporting you to a beach party paradise amidst the metro chaos

ATEEZ - Wave

Image: KQ Entertainment

