10 K-pop songs to share with long-distance boyfriend
A heartwarming ballad that encapsulates the triumph of love over distance. IU’s soulful voice promises eternal connection, no matter the miles
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Love Wins All by IU
This empowering anthem celebrates independence and strength in love. (G)I-DLE delivers a message of self-love and partnership equality
Image: Cube Entertainment
Wife by (G)I-DLE
ITZY’s energetic beats and catchy chorus make this the perfect song to dance away the longing. It’s about being invincible together, even apart
Untouchable by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE offers a comforting melody, ensuring that love transcends physical boundaries. The song is a warm hug in musical form
I Got You by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
With vibrant energy and upbeat tempo, NMIXX’s Dash is about racing towards your dreams and love, igniting hope with every beat
Dash by NMIXX
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fierce and fashionable track that exudes confidence. (G)I-DLE sings about being a superhero in your own love story
Super Lady by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
A collaboration that blends K-pop with hip-hop, creating a party anthem that keeps you connected through the night
All Night by IVE (ft. Saweetie)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Yes or No by GroovyRoom (ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush)
Image: H1GHR MUSIC
A smooth, groovy track that questions the uncertainties of love, perfect for reflective moments
TWS brings a dramatic flair to love’s unpredictability. The song’s twists mirror the rollercoaster of long-distance relationships
Plot Twist by TWS
Image: SM Entertainment
BABY MONSTER’s debut song captures the bittersweet feeling of being caught between two worlds, resonating with long-distance couples
Stuck in the Middle by BABYMONSTER
Image: YG Entertainment