PUJYA DOSS

may 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to share with long-distance boyfriend 

A heartwarming ballad that encapsulates the triumph of love over distance. IU’s soulful voice promises eternal connection, no matter the miles

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

Love Wins All by IU

This empowering anthem celebrates independence and strength in love. (G)I-DLE delivers a message of self-love and partnership equality

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Wife by (G)I-DLE 

ITZY’s energetic beats and catchy chorus make this the perfect song to dance away the longing. It’s about being invincible together, even apart

Untouchable by ITZY 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE offers a comforting melody, ensuring that love transcends physical boundaries. The song is a warm hug in musical form

I Got You by TWICE 

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

With vibrant energy and upbeat tempo, NMIXX’s Dash is about racing towards your dreams and love, igniting hope with every beat

Dash by NMIXX 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A fierce and fashionable track that exudes confidence. (G)I-DLE sings about being a superhero in your own love story

Super Lady by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment

A collaboration that blends K-pop with hip-hop, creating a party anthem that keeps you connected through the night

All Night by IVE (ft. Saweetie)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Yes or No by GroovyRoom (ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush) 

Image:  H1GHR MUSIC

A smooth, groovy track that questions the uncertainties of love, perfect for reflective moments

TWS brings a dramatic flair to love’s unpredictability. The song’s twists mirror the rollercoaster of long-distance relationships

Plot Twist by TWS 

Image:  SM Entertainment

BABY MONSTER’s debut song captures the bittersweet feeling of being caught between two worlds, resonating with long-distance couples

Stuck in the Middle by BABYMONSTER 

Image:  YG Entertainment

