Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to share with your boyfriend 

A beautiful ballad expressing longing and hope. BTS captivates with emotional vocals and meaningful lyrics

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day (BTS)

An upbeat anthem depicting a love story's ups and downs. iKON's catchy melody and relatable lyrics make it perfect for shared moments

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Love Scenario (iKON)

iKON's upbeat and confident track celebrates finding the perfect match. Share the joy of being someone's "type" with this energetic song. 

Image: YG Entertainment

My Type (iKON)

DAY6's emotional rock ballad narrates a bittersweet breakup. Touching lyrics and powerful vocals make it a heartfelt choice

You Were Beautiful (DAY6)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

A sultry and captivating track by EXO, conveying passion and desire. Smooth vocals and a seductive melody set a romantic mood

Love Shot (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Beautiful (Wanna One)

Image:  Swing Entertainment.

A melodic confession of admiration by Wanna One. The song's charm lies in its sincerity, making it ideal for expressing affection

Red Velvet's upbeat love song radiates joy and affection. Playful lyrics and a catchy tune make it perfect for sharing smiles

With You (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

GFRIEND's sweet love song with harmonious vocals. The lyrics speak of promises and the joy of being together. Ideal for heartfelt moments

Love Whisper (GFRIEND)

Image:  Source Music.

A solo by BTS's Jimin, Serendipity is a dreamy serenade expressing love's enchantment. Jimin's soothing voice adds a romantic touch

Serendipity (BTS - Jimin)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's enchanting ballad Lilac reflects on love and nostalgia. The melody and IU's vocals create a serene atmosphere, perfect for shared introspection

Lilac (IU)

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

