Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to soothe your soul 

A melancholic journey through memories, soft melodies, and emotional vocals, embracing hope amidst longing. A timeless ballad that comforts and heals

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

A gentle lullaby of tender vocals and delicate instrumentation, wrapping listeners in warmth and solace as night falls

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night by IU: 

A reflection on growth and self-discovery, IU's soothing voice paired with G-Dragon's introspective rap, painting a vivid picture of personal evolution

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon): 

Dreamy melodies and nostalgic lyrics, a comforting embrace of youth and friendship, evoking warmth and serenity in the twilight hours

Blue Hour by TXT:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt serenade of love and gratitude, Chen's emotive vocals resonate with sincerity, soothing hearts with its tender sentiment

Dear My Dear by Chen (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

A gentle reminder to find peace amidst chaos, Lee Hi's soulful voice and soothing melody offer solace and tranquility to weary souls

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

Stay With Me by Chanyeol (EXO) & Punch: 

Image: tvN

A hauntingly beautiful collaboration, Chanyeol's husky tones blend with Punch's ethereal vocals, creating a bittersweet melody that lingers in the heart

Reflective lyrics and soft harmonies, a nostalgic journey through cherished moments, capturing the essence of fleeting memories with grace

Time Walking on Memory by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A serene exploration of self-discovery, Yerin Baek's soothing vocals intertwine with RM's introspective rap, painting a tranquil portrait of personal growth

Palette by Yerin Baek (feat. RM): 

Image: Blue Vinyl

A sun-kissed melody and J-Hope's radiant vocals, a blissful escape into dreams and imagination, inviting listeners to soar on wings of hope and possibility

Daydream by J-Hope (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

