10 K-pop songs to soothe your soul
A melancholic journey through memories, soft melodies, and emotional vocals, embracing hope amidst longing. A timeless ballad that comforts and heals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A gentle lullaby of tender vocals and delicate instrumentation, wrapping listeners in warmth and solace as night falls
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
A reflection on growth and self-discovery, IU's soothing voice paired with G-Dragon's introspective rap, painting a vivid picture of personal evolution
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
Dreamy melodies and nostalgic lyrics, a comforting embrace of youth and friendship, evoking warmth and serenity in the twilight hours
Blue Hour by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartfelt serenade of love and gratitude, Chen's emotive vocals resonate with sincerity, soothing hearts with its tender sentiment
Dear My Dear by Chen (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
A gentle reminder to find peace amidst chaos, Lee Hi's soulful voice and soothing melody offer solace and tranquility to weary souls
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
Stay With Me by Chanyeol (EXO) & Punch:
Image: tvN
A hauntingly beautiful collaboration, Chanyeol's husky tones blend with Punch's ethereal vocals, creating a bittersweet melody that lingers in the heart
Reflective lyrics and soft harmonies, a nostalgic journey through cherished moments, capturing the essence of fleeting memories with grace
Time Walking on Memory by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
A serene exploration of self-discovery, Yerin Baek's soothing vocals intertwine with RM's introspective rap, painting a tranquil portrait of personal growth
Palette by Yerin Baek (feat. RM):
Image: Blue Vinyl
Click Here
A sun-kissed melody and J-Hope's radiant vocals, a blissful escape into dreams and imagination, inviting listeners to soar on wings of hope and possibility
Daydream by J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC