10 K-pop songs to vibe with your cousins
This catchy and feel-good song is perfect for singing along and creating fun memories with your cousins
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
An upbeat and energetic track that will have everyone dancing and enjoying the moment together
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Very Nice by SEVENTEEN:
A cheerful and catchy song that brings positive vibes and lots of fun for family gatherings
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its infectious beat and playful lyrics, this song is great for light-hearted moments with your cousins
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A fun and quirky track that will get everyone smiling and doing the iconic dance moves
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This global hit with its retro vibes and upbeat rhythm is perfect for bringing everyone together
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A lively and catchy song that will get everyone moving and having a blast
Boom Boom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
A vibrant and energetic track that adds a fun and stylish vibe to your hangout
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
An exhilarating song that will pump up the energy and excitement among your cousins
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A bright and joyful track that spreads love and happiness, making it great for family bonding
I Love You by TREASURE:
Image: YG Entertainment