Pujya Doss

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs to vibe with your cousins

This catchy and feel-good song is perfect for singing along and creating fun memories with your cousins

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

An upbeat and energetic track that will have everyone dancing and enjoying the moment together

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN: 

A cheerful and catchy song that brings positive vibes and lots of fun for family gatherings

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

With its infectious beat and playful lyrics, this song is great for light-hearted moments with your cousins

Shine by PENTAGON: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A fun and quirky track that will get everyone smiling and doing the iconic dance moves

TT by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This global hit with its retro vibes and upbeat rhythm is perfect for bringing everyone together

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A lively and catchy song that will get everyone moving and having a blast

Boom Boom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

A vibrant and energetic track that adds a fun and stylish vibe to your hangout

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

An exhilarating song that will pump up the energy and excitement among your cousins

Energetic by Wanna One: 

Image: Swing Entertainment

A bright and joyful track that spreads love and happiness, making it great for family bonding

I Love You by TREASURE: 

Image: YG Entertainment

